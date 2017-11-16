HWP 125: Dubnyk Brick Trick

The Hockey Wilderness Podcast is back! Joe returns from his two-week hiatus in Florida and joins the podcast. Just in time too as we cover a multitude of topics including:

Jason Zucker's scoring streak

Devan Dubnyk with 3 consecutive shutouts

What should be call 3 consecutive shutouts by a goaltender?

The mood changing around the Wild after 3 big wins

What do we think of the current line combos?

Coyle nearing a return

Your Twitter questions

