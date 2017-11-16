HWP 125: Dubnyk Brick Trick

The Hockey Wilderness Podcast is back! Joe returns from his two-week hiatus in Florida and joins the podcast. Just in time too as we cover a multitude of topics including:

  • Jason Zucker's scoring streak
  • Devan Dubnyk with 3 consecutive shutouts
  • What should be call 3 consecutive shutouts by a goaltender?
  • The mood changing around the Wild after 3 big wins
  • What do we think of the current line combos?
  • Coyle nearing a return
  • Your Twitter questions

