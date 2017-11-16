HWP 125: Dubnyk Brick Trick
The Hockey Wilderness Podcast is back! Joe returns from his two-week hiatus in Florida and joins the podcast. Just in time too as we cover a multitude of topics including:
- Jason Zucker's scoring streak
- Devan Dubnyk with 3 consecutive shutouts
- What should be call 3 consecutive shutouts by a goaltender?
- The mood changing around the Wild after 3 big wins
- What do we think of the current line combos?
- Coyle nearing a return
- Your Twitter questions
If you want to support the podcast, you can subscribe to us on your favorite podcasting app, tell your friends about our show, and take a few minutes to leave us an iTunes review! We appreciate any support!
We'll see you soon!
