HWP 126: Indefensible
The Hockey Wilderness Podcast is back of after a Thanksgiving break! When we last left our heroes (Tony and Joe) the Wild were riding high after Devan Dubnyk posted a Brick Trick. Fast forward a couple weeks, add in destruction at the hands of a couple Central Division rivals, and we get a ton of ranting. Among the topics discussed:
- Dubnyk and the goaltending not playing up to snuff
- Kyle Quincey was bad...really bad.
- Really? The Wild are looking at solving issues with...Nate Prosser?
- A disparity of skill between the top 6 and bottom 6
- Minnesota could use Luke Kunin and Joel Eriksson Ek back
- Kirill Kaprizov saga
- Your Twitter questions and much more!
