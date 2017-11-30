HWP 126: Indefensible

The Hockey Wilderness Podcast is back of after a Thanksgiving break! When we last left our heroes (Tony and Joe) the Wild were riding high after Devan Dubnyk posted a Brick Trick. Fast forward a couple weeks, add in destruction at the hands of a couple Central Division rivals, and we get a ton of ranting. Among the topics discussed:

Dubnyk and the goaltending not playing up to snuff

Kyle Quincey was bad...really bad.

Really? The Wild are looking at solving issues with...Nate Prosser?

A disparity of skill between the top 6 and bottom 6

Minnesota could use Luke Kunin and Joel Eriksson Ek back

Kirill Kaprizov saga

Your Twitter questions and much more!

