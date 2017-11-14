Ian Cole had to serve a penalty after fighting with the Sabres Head Coach and General Manager

“The Code” prevails yet again

Tonight, during the Penguins game against the Buffalo Sabres, Ian Cole laid a big hit on Sam Reinhart, who was coming through the neutral zone.

Reinhart got dropped, Eichel didn't waste any time dropping the gloves and going after Ian Cole pic.twitter.com/IQRDQxfULn — Sabres Fanatics (@SabresFanatics) November 15, 2017

Was it a dirty hit? No. Was it a late hit? No. Was there anything wrong with it? No.

Yet, Ian Cole had to serve a penalty for roughing, to defend himself from Jack Michael after a clean hit. Hockey is so dumb sometimes.