Ian Cole had to serve a penalty after fighting with the Sabres Head Coach and General Manager

“The Code” prevails yet again

Tonight, during the Penguins game against the Buffalo Sabres, Ian Cole laid a big hit on Sam Reinhart, who was coming through the neutral zone.

Was it a dirty hit? No. Was it a late hit? No. Was there anything wrong with it? No.

Yet, Ian Cole had to serve a penalty for roughing, to defend himself from Jack Michael after a clean hit. Hockey is so dumb sometimes.

