The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole on Sunday pending an investigation into allegations that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning announced in a statement that the franchise is aware of the allegations against Cole and is cooperating with the league in an investigation.

"Our organization takes these allegations very seriously," the Lightning's statement read. "While we continue to gather more details, we have decided to suspend Ian Cole pending the results of an investigation. No members of the organization, including players, will comment further at this time."

A short time later, Cole released a statement in which he "completely" denied the allegations.

"I take the allegations made against me today in an anonymous tweet very seriously," Cole said. "I look forward to clearing my name and demonstrating to the NHL and the Tampa Bay Lightning that these allegations are unfounded."

While the investigation is being conducted, Cole will still be paid, according to Renaud Lavoie.

On Friday, an anonymous Twitter account published allegations against Cole. The person wrote that Cole had groomed her over a four-year period "starting when I was a minor in high school," and also stated that the NHL defenseman was "well aware of my age" when the sexual abuse allegedly transpired.

There was no information written by the accuser on when or where the alleged abuse occurred.

Cole, 33, was set to begin his 13th NHL season after signing a one-year deal with the Lightning in the offseason. Prior to signing with the Lightning, Cole spent the 2021-22 season as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes. He was originally selected with the No. 18 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues and played his first five professional seasons with the franchise. He has also spent time with the Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild and Pittsburgh Penguins.