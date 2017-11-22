If These Walls Could Talk: BSH interviews Lou Nolan

Kelly has a chat with legendary Flyers PA announcer Lou Nolan about his new book, his favorite stories, and his life inside the organization

It’s not every day you get to have a chat with a legend, but we were able to do just that when Lou Nolan met with BSH Radio’s Kelly Hinkle to talk about his new book, If These Walls Could Talk: Stories from the Philadelphia Flyers Ice, Locker Room, and Press Box.

Lou talks about his favorite memories of the Flyers’ teams of the past, shares why he thinks our current team is something special, and answers some questions posed by our readers. Here’s the interview, in full:

If you’re looking for a gift for the Flyers fans in your life this holiday season, I can’t recommend this book enough. And if you’d like the opportunity to meet Lou and have your copy of the book signed, he and his co-author, Sam Carchidi, will be conducting book signings locally over the next week:

WHEN: Saturday, November 25 at 2:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Main Point Books

ADDRESS: 116 North Wayne Ave., Wayne, PA 19087

WHEN: Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Barnes & Noble

ADDRESS: 102 Park Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090

WHEN: Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: Barnes & Noble

ADDRESS: 2300 Chemical Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

Be sure to follow BSH Radio on twitter for your chance to win a copy of the book next week!