The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), NHL and NHL Players' Association finalized an agreement that confirms NHL player participation in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. It marks the first time that NHL players will compete in an Olympic setting since the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

The agreement also opened the door for NHL players to potentially compete in the 2030 Winter Olympics, which will take place in the French Alps.

"The IOC welcomes the agreement between the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), the National Hockey League (NHL), and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA)," IOC president Kirsty Coventry said in a statement. "This agreement will lead to the participation of all the best Ice Hockey players of the world in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and the Olympic Winter Games 2030. All the parties who were involved in coming to this agreement should be commended for this excellent result."

It's a landmark agreement that allows NHL players to compete on a global stage for the first time in over a decade. Let's dive more into why this is such a historic announcement for the sport.

NHL players haven't competed since 2014

NHL players last participated in the Winter Olympics in 2014 when Canada landed atop the podium as the gold medal winners. That team boasted great NHL players such as Sidney Crosby, Duncan Keith, Roberto Luongo, Corey Perry and Jonathan Toews with the majority of the roster having since retired.

Despite the likes of Crosby, Perry and Toews still playing, many of the NHL's top stars have yet to suit up in an Olympic setting. Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid, Toronto Maple Leafs standout Auston Matthews and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon have never competed in the Winter Olympics despite being in the league for several seasons apiece.

It certainly may have done wonders to grow the NHL even more if players of that caliber had been taking part in the Winter Olympics, but now even casual fans will get an opportunity to see them on a massive stage.

Capitalize on success of 4 Nations Face-Off

With NHL players taking a decade-long hiatus from participating in the Olympics, the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off proved to be quite a showcase. It was a chance for the league's top talent to put on the sweater of their home country and earn bragging right over the rest of the hockey world.

It's safe to say that the first installment of the 4 Nations Face-Off didn't disappoint even with just Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States being represented. The first matchup between the United States and Canada featured three fights in the opening nine seconds of the contest with Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk tussling with the likes of Sam Bennett and Brandon Hagel. It was a game that the Americans ended up coming away with a 3-1 win and the opening sequence seemed to set the stage.

As many predicted, the United States and Canada met again in the Championship Game just five days later. The teams traded goals over the opening two periods before being forced to have the game decided in overtime. That was when Connor McDavid found the back of the net to lift the Canadians to a 3-2 overtime win in dramatic fashion.

Even casual fans got lost in the pageantry of the 4 Nations Face-Off. It was an eight-day assembly of the sport's top talent and the hockey world couldn't get enough of the heart-pounding action. Considering how successful the tournament was, the same level of interest should exist in Milan next year.

United States has a chance to win a gold medal for the first time since 1980

One of the most iconic moments in American sports history is the "Miracle on Ice" team that won a gold medal in the 1980 Olympics at Lake Placid. The United States were the ultimate underdogs after the Soviet Union had won the gold medal in five of the previous six Winter Games coming into the 1980 Olympics.

The deck was certainly stacked against the United States. The Soviet Union boasted professional players that had significant experience playing together at the international level. Meanwhile, the American team consisted of mostly amateur players with just four players having minor league experience in the United States. However, the United States -- led by legendary coach Herb Brooks -- defeated the Soviet Union 4-3 in the medal round to advance despite trailing 3-2 entering the third period. Mike Eruzione scored the game-winning goal with 10 minutes remaining in the final period. The United States went on to defeat Finland 4-2 thanks to three third period goals and won the gold medal in the process.

Since the iconic "Miracle on Ice" team, the United States hasn't won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics. In fact, the Americans have only landed on the podium on two occasions since achieving greatness at Lake Placid. The United States won a silver medal in the 2002 Winter Olympics (Salt Lake City) and 2010 Winter Olympics (Vancouver).

While the roster won't be finalized until closer to the opening ceremonies, this figures to be one of the most talented and deep groups that the Americans have ever had. The United States certainly will have a chance at getting some revenge against Canada and the rest of the world in 2026.