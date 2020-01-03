Ilya Kovalchuk signs one-year, two-way contract with Canadiens

The question of whether Ilya Kovalchuk would sign with another NHL team has been answered. On Friday, the 36-year-old agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs shared the details of the contract on Twitter, noting that it is worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the AHL. According to NHL.com, it is not yet clear if Kovalchuk will report to the NHL or AHL first.

Kovalchuk was with the Los Angeles Kings earlier this season before the team terminated the three-year, $18.75 million contract that he signed in July of 2018. He played in 17 games with the Kings, scoring three goals and six assists this season. In his final 18 games with Los Angeles, Kovalchuk was a healthy scratch before eventually being put on unconditional waivers in December.

A season earlier, Kovalchuk recorded 34 points, with 16 goals and 18 assists, in 64 games with the Kings.

He began his career with the Atlanta Thrashers, who took him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NHL Draft. Kovalchuk stayed there for over eight seasons until the 2009-2010 season when he headed to New Jersey to play with the Devils. He announced his retirement from the league on July 11, 2013.

That same year he went to play with SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League, where he spent five seasons before signing with the Kings.

The Russian forward has 859 points coming from 436 goals and 423 assists in his NHL career. He has 11 goals and 16 assists in 32 Stanley Cup Playoff Games.

Montreal hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at Centre Bell. The Canadiens are in sixth place in the Atlantic Division with an 18-17-6 record.