In Remembrance: George Gosbee

Arizona hockey lost a strong advocate on Monday. George Gosbee was the largest factor in keeping the Coyotes in Arizona.

Monday morning, we were all shocked by the news of former owner and governor of the Coyotes George Gosbee’s passing.

Just received some very sad news that former Coyotes owner George Gosbee passed away yesterday. Do not have details at this point. — Craig Morgan (@craigsmorgan) November 13, 2017

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly on Gosbee: “George stepped up at a time when this franchise needed him most. He and his partners created an opportunity for the Coyotes to carve a long-term future in the Valley -- an opportunity that may not have existed without them.“ — Craig Morgan (@craigsmorgan) November 13, 2017

More from Bill Daly on George Gosbee: “His contributions were many and were valued. He will be sorely missed by the NHL community. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones." — Craig Morgan (@craigsmorgan) November 13, 2017

Former Coyotes CEO Anthony LeBlanc: “In my opinion, George Gosbee was the most important person, outside of Gary Bettman, for the Coyotes remaining in Arizona.“ — Craig Morgan (@craigsmorgan) November 13, 2017

I'll always be grateful for George Gosbee's work on our advisory council during our time in opposition. Calgary has lost a great business leader, pillar of the community & philanthropist. My sincere condolences to his family tonight. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 14, 2017

If you have time, listening to this great interview with Anthony LeBlanc and the guys from the Natural Hat Trick Podcast talking about Gosbee.

New @TheNattieHattie Podcast: @craigsmorgan, @JmeEisner & @LukeLapinski are joined by Anthony LeBlanc to remember the life of George Gosbee and share stories from their time around him.https://t.co/gL0D1WgO8E #Coyotes — Jaime Eisner (@JmeEisner) November 13, 2017

Because of George Gosbee, we get to still enjoy the Coyotes in Arizona. He fought the hardest to keep the team in Arizona when IceArizona bought the team.

He was out at every tailgate that first season, talking to fans. He, on more than one occasion, welcomed myself and a friend into their circle to talk hockey, the team and how things were going with the in-arena ops. He wanted to know what everyone thought.

Personally, my best memory of Gosbee is from a tailgate before a game. It was a morning game against the Oilers and my friend had made a sign for NHL Network because EJ and Mearsy were saying they wanted more signs for them.

We were walking past a tent that was cooking breakfast and my friend Frankie asked whoever was cooking if we could take the photo next to his really cool Coyotes flag. He let us and started asking if it was our first game.

You know, small talk.

We chatted for about 10 minutes when he finally introduced himself.

“Hi, I’m George Gosbee.”

That’s just the type of guy he was around the fanbase. He actively listened and wanted the team to be the best they could.

Yesterday, in the Calgary Herald, they spoke about mental health when speaking about Gosbee and his passing.

Remember; help end the stigma of mental illness all year round, not just during #BellLetsTalk or the Canucks #HockeyTalks.

As someone who suffers from anxiety and depression, I want to remind you to support your friends, families, yourself, and anyone who needs to talk.

Godspeed George, you are missed by more people than you even know.

Please feel free to leave your memories and thoughts down below, but please do be respectful.