[Injury Report] Jonathan Drouin will not play against Detroit Thursday

The forward might return against Detroit on Saturday

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that forward Jonathan Drouin will not play against Detroit on Thursday due to a lower-body injury.

This confirms rumours that began swirling shortly after Wednesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators that Drouin did not take the flight with the rest of the team, and returned to Montreal after the game.

There was no obvious point at which Drouin could have been injured during the game, but he has missed some games with injuries this season, plus he was dealing with a flu, so this could just be a precautionary move due to the back-to-back game situation.

Drouin played only 13 minutes against Ottawa, taking just 18 shifts, which is his lowest total this season in a game that he finished. Obviously he is fighting something.

He is listed day-to-day, and has not been ruled out for Saturday’s game.

For the record, Jeremy Filosa of 98.5 Sports was the first to report this story last night.

The Canadiens recalled Daniel Carr from the Laval Rocket to make up for it.

