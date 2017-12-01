[Injury Report] Michael McCarron transported to hospital after sustaining an ear injury

The forward was injured in tonight’s game versus the Syracuse Crunch.

After being forced to leave tonight’s Laval Rocket game with an ear injury, Michael McCarron has been transported to a local hospital.

Michael McCarron a dû être transporté à l'hôpital pour une blessure à l'oreille, nous dit Sylvain Lefebvre. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) December 2, 2017

On parle d'une sérieuse coupure à l'oreille pour Michael McCarron. Il a dû être transporté à l'hôpital. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) December 2, 2017

Unfortunately, it appears to be something that couldn’t be taken care of with a few stitches, and McCarron requires more significant medical attention.

Hopefully the injury isn’t too serious, and recovery period won’t be long for the Montreal Canadiens prospect.

In 16 games played with Laval, McCarron has scores four goals and added seven assists. He also played eight games for the Canadiens before being reassigned to the AHL team on November 8.