Investigation shows at least 20 fake Twitter accounts have been defending the Senators and their owner

If you thought this year's Ottawa Senators season couldn't get any more bizarre, well, do we have a surprise for you.

Two years after advancing to the Eastern Conference finals, the Senators have used the 2018-19 campaign not so much to convince fans they're still worth watching as much as to convince them they're the NHL's best sideshow.

There was the awkward rebuild announcement, in which they had one of their own players interview team owner Eugene Melnyk, who used the platform to confirm his franchise is "in the dumpster." There was the delayed Erik Karlsson trade, which followed an even uglier Mike Hoffman deal centered around harassment allegations. There was the awry pregame stunt that injured fans at Canadian Tire Centre with giant balls falling from the sky. There was even a handful of Senators mocking their coaches and joking about the team's ineptitude during leaked footage from an Uber ride.

Now, with the team somehow staying out of the Atlantic Division basement through more than a month of play, there's more.

As the Ottawa Citizen reported this week, dozens of fans vehemently defended Melnyk and the Senators in the wake of the Uber story on Twitter, especially after a reporter was prohibited by the team from using the club's charter flight for a recent away game. An investigation into such accounts, however, revealed that at least 20 of said Twitter users were fake:

The accounts ... began liking and retweeting each other's posts and in short order a narrative began to unfold: The Senators were victims and the media — specifically the Citizen and the (Ottawa) Sun — had treated the organization unfairly. Following the publication of the initial Uber-video story, a review by this newspaper found at least 20 contrived Twitter accounts, seemingly created to launch a coordinated disinformation campaign and to attack media coverage of the Sens while lauding the team and its owner Eugene Melnyk.

Many of the accounts have since been deleted or stopped tweeting altogether, the Citizen noted, but not before what the newspaper described as an attempt to weaponize social media and troll opponents of the Senators.

No word yet on whether this was all just some elaborate part of the team's rebuild.