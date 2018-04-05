Irate Predators fan sends two dead catfish to NHL’s Toronto office to protest disallowed goal

Catfishing is a thing, but this might be taking it a bit too far. After a controversial goalie interference call wiped a Nashville Predators' goal off the board with 0.2 seconds on the clock in a 2-1 game against the Florida Panthers -- keeping the Panthers' playoff hopes alive -- the Predators weren't shy about voicing their displeasure with the NHL. One fan, however, decided to take the only logical next step: Mailing two dead catfish to the NHL's office in Toronto.

It's a Nashville message. It means the NHL's Situation Room is sleepin' with the fishes.

The Situation Room has been a part of a lot of controversial goalie interference calls this year. It's a bit like the NFL's oft-maligned catch rule, where no one really knows exactly what constitutes an actual catch. However, Predators fan Briley Meeks apparently knows what interference isn't, and what it isn't is whatever happened Tuesday night. If you need a refresher, here's what happened:

The Predators have 113 points, first in the West. The Jets have 110, and the Vegas Golden Knights have 109. There are two games left this season for each team. Nashville will likely be the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with or without the point that this would have resulted in, but Meeks is a woman of principle. On the Predators' Facebook page, fans spammed the NHL office's address, and someone said that someone should send the office a catfish in protest. All it took was one enterprising fan to take that to heart. And Meeks was that fan.

"I was like, 'OK, I will,'" Meeks said, per ESPN. "One minute I was sitting on my couch, the next minute I was going to buy fish and shipping it to Canada. It wasn't the refs in the game that made the call. It was Toronto. So they deserve the dead catfish."

This is shockingly nuanced thinking, all things considered, and that thinking continued all the way through. Meeks also called UPS to make sure that it's legal to send two dead catfish to Canada, presumably ending her inquiry with "asking for a friend." When she got the all-clear from that poor customer service agent, she put the fish into a cooler with "YOU SUCK" inscribed under the lid of it and shipped them off, capturing the product in a Facebook Live video.

Special delivery!!!! Catfish from Little’s Fish Market - $7.25 International DeadFish AirMail - $134.50 Knowing Toronto is getting a package of dead fish tomorrow... PRICELESS!!!!! Posted by Briley Meeks on Wednesday, April 4, 2018

This is what social media was made for.

In case you need a friendly reminder, Predators' fans built up a bit of an ... ahem ... reputation last season for throwing catfish onto the ice during playoff games during Nashville's improbable playoff run. Jacob Waddell brought the tradition back for Nashville during last year's postseason, reigniting hockey's age-old tradition of throwing seafood onto the ice.

Meeks added that the whole thing was in good fun, but she isn't backing down that the call was bad.

"I hope they're not mad about it. It's just a prank. But we got robbed," Meeks said, per ESPN. "The players were stunned. Even the Panthers players and fans knew it was a bad call too.

"I do want to clarify that there was no ice in the cooler. I wanted it to be disgusting."

Thank you for clarifying.

This "prank" wasn't cheap either. According to The Tennesean, shipping was $134.50, in addition to the $7.25 for the catfish.

"It was worth every penny!" Meeks said, per The Tennesean. "I feel like my Preds were robbed and the look on their faces last night when Toronto overturned that goal broke my heart!"

She had one more thought to add.

"Maybe next time Toronto will think twice!"

Indeed. Because if there's one way to ingratiate your team to a league office, it's to mail them dead, warm fish. Next time, Meeks will make the NHL an offer it can't refuse.