Islanders Anxiety - Episode 40 - An Empire in Ruins

Mike and Dan recount a strange week for the Islanders in which they won games they should have lost and didn’t show up at all for a game on their schedule. They also tell the epic tale of the Canadian friends they made at Barclays Center, the romance of Mathew Barzal and the shocking disappearance of the Islanders’ bottom two lines.

They also lament the Islanders Twitter echo chamber and how it changes us into fans we might not necessarily like.

