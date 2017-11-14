Islanders Anxiety - Episode 40 - An Empire in Ruins
What it means to be a Romantic Hockey Player.
Mike and Dan recount a strange week for the Islanders in which they won games they should have lost and didn’t show up at all for a game on their schedule. They also tell the epic tale of the Canadian friends they made at Barclays Center, the romance of Mathew Barzal and the shocking disappearance of the Islanders’ bottom two lines.
They also lament the Islanders Twitter echo chamber and how it changes us into fans we might not necessarily like.
References
- As reported on Monday, Nikolay Kulemin is out for six months.
- Here’s Garik’s video cast on the Islanders’ first 15 games of the season.
- Arthur Staple on Thomas Greiss’s recent run of good play.
- And here’s Staple’s mail bag article where he speculates on possible goaltending moved (and non-moves).
Theme Song: "Sports" by Josh Spacek, available at the FreeMusicArchive.org.
