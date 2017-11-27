Islanders Anxiety - Episode 41 - Peering into Another World
Kale, boiled chicken and a smoothie.
Mike and Dan talk about a successful week for the Islanders, where they sit in the NHL and why they need to keep winning to stay alive in the brutal Metro Division. They also discuss fanciful trade ideas by local hockey columnists and the relentless nature of out-of-town columnists, which works in the Islanders' favor. They also say, "it's funny" a lot and reckon with watching a high-event hockey team.
We had a lot of technical issues with this one, so please bear with us. The Islanders also played well last week, so we were a little light on the anxiety. We’ll see if it stays that way.
References
- The article in which Jordan Eberle discussed the Edmonton media fire.
- The article about Mathew Barzal living with “big German monster” Dennis Seidenberg and his family.
- The video of Shannon Hogan sharing German food with Seidenberg and Thomas Greiss.
