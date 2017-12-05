Islanders at Lightning: Time for some revenge
Islanders at Lightning: Time for some revenge
Two high-powered offenses meet again and the Lightning hope for a different outcome
New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning: GAME# 27
Time: 7:30 pm Eastern Time (2:30pm Hawaiian)
Location: Amalie Arena
Broadcast/Streaming: Ms+2, SunS
Opponent SBNation Site: Lighthouse Hockey
The Tampa Bay Lightning look to make it two wins in a row as they play host to Josh Ho-Sang and the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Coming off one of the better games over the last couple of weeks, a 5-1 win against San Jose, the Lightning hope that the Islanders are worn out from their shootout win against the Panthers on Monday night.
All indications point to the match-up being another high-scoring affair as the two teams are at the top of the league when it comes to scoring goals. The Islanders lead the league in lighting the lamp with a 3.73 goals-for-per-game average. With Jaroslav Halak getting the start against the Panthers on Monday night, the Lightning will look to improve their 3.62 GF/G against Thomas Greiss and his not-so-good-really-kind-of-bad 3.61 Goals Against Average.
Greiss is currently rolling on a five-game streak of giving up at least 3 goals in each game. Oddly enough he’s won four of those games (including a 5-3 victory over the Lightning on November 18th). The fact that the Islanders averaged 5 goals per game during the streak has helped mask the difficulties he’s had in doing his job.
The offense is led by the free-agent-to-be (and friend of Stamkos) John Tavares who has 17 goals and 30 points. He’s joined at the top of the scoring sheets by Anders Lee (16 goals), Jordan Eberle (19 points) and 20-year-old wunderkind Mathew Barzal (24 points). [Tavares to Tampa! - Acha]
It’s been a trying season for the Islanders who have had to deal with arena issues, contract issues and a competitive Metropolitan Division. How competitive? The win against Florida allowed the Islanders to leapfrog three teams in the division. The top five teams are all within 2 points of each other.
The Lightning will be looking to exact a little revenge on the Islanders. It was the 5-3 loss on home ice that sent the Lightning into the month-ending tailspin that saw them lose four out of six games. Hopefully, the dominating win over San Jose is an indication that they remembered that they actually have to put in a full game’s effort in order to win.
Veteran defender Jamie McBain was recalled from Syracuse late on Monday, an indication that perhaps Braydon Coburn and Jake Dotchin will be out for at least one more game.
Necessary with Coburn not back at practice today and Dotchin in a no-contact jersey. #Bolts— Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) December 5, 2017
It is possible that McBain makes his Lightning debut if Coach Cooper goes with an 11/7 line-up, but he seemed pleased with the way the lines played against San Jose with 12 forwards in the lineup and there is a good chance that he keeps going with that.
All four of the lines looked comfortable playing together against the Sharks. Tyler Johnson responded to his promotion to the Stamkos line (a line that now features three players that could technically be considered centers - they should win all of the face offs) with two goals. Kucherov and Palat looked like they hadn’t missed a beat playing together and even the third line looked dangerous in the offensive zone.
Comparison chart:
Instead of a preview chart, please enjoy this Islanders commercial from 1995. I think cocaine may or may not have been involved with the production of this ad.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Forward Lines
Vlad Namestnikov-Steven Stamkos-Tyler Johnson
Ondrej Palat-Brayden Point-Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn- Yanni Gourde-Cory Conacher
Chris Kunitz-JT Brown/ Cedric Paquette- Ryan Callahan
Defense Pairings
Victor Hedman-Andrej Sustr
Mikhail Sergachev-Anton Stralman
Goaltenders
New York Islanders
Forward Lines
Anders Lee - John Tavares -Josh Bailey
Andrew Ladd - Mathew Barzal -Jordan Eberle
Brock Nelson- Alan Quine-Joshua Ho-Sang
Jason Chimera -Casey Cizikas -Cal Clutterbuck
Defense Pairings
Calvin de Haan - Adam Pelech
Goalies
Thomas Greiss
Jaroslav Halak
-
Seattle approves $600 million arena deal
The city council has approved a $600 million redevelopment project for KeyArena
-
Preds' Arvidsson helps fan with proposal
Arvidsson took off his glove to reveal an engagement ring for one lucky fan
-
Power Rankings: Canadiens make big jump
Montreal is fresh off a fifth straight win, while Detroit is reeling in the wake of a 10-1...
-
Preds' Forsberg might be NHL's hottest
The repeat 30-goal scorer is off to the races in 2017-18, and the Predators are scarier than...
-
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...