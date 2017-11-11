Islanders B2B News: Feeling Blue; Starstruck; Hall of Fame fun
Islanders B2B News: Feeling Blue; Starstruck; Hall of Fame fun
Also, much ado in the minors.
Just when the Islanders seemed down and out against the Stars, they stayed that way. Doug Weight tried his best to hide his displeasure in the post-gamer with Shannon, but steam was practically billowing out his ears.
The second half of a back-to-back, on the road against the West’s best team, which just happens to be well-rested, seems like the perfect medicine for such a remedy.
FIGs for tonight’s rendezvous can be left here. Happy Veterans’ Day.
Islanders News
- Brock Nelson had been moved to the left wing of Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle in order to jumpstart him. Last night notwithstanding, I like the idea: he seems to be an extremely valuable asset if he doesn’t have to carry a line. [There was a Newsday article associated with this bit but seems to have disappeared as of quarter to 1 a.m.; this post will be updated should the article be made available again]
- Kellen Jones, the Jones brother on the Isles’ ECHL team, has a piece featured about him in the local paper. Gee, Pa! [Telegram]
- His brother at AHL Bridgeport, Connor, seems to be the Sound Tigers’ scratch this evening. Gee, Pa. (He may have an upper-body injury, according to the link in the next bullet.) [Soundin’ Off]
- Sebastian Aho seems to be adjusting to the North American brand of the game quite nicely. [CT Post]
- Stephen Gionta is getting somewhat closer to a return to the ice. [CT Post]
NHL News, and Other Tales
- Last night’s NHL scores. Moderately busy for a Friday night in the NHL.
- Hall of Fame-elects were revealed yesterday: Paul Kariya, Teemu Selanne, Dave Andreychuk, and Mark Recchi are the former NHL players entering, which makes me feel quite old at age 22. Joining them are Clare Drake, Danielle Goyette, and Jeremy Jacobs as a builder.
- Selanne’s ascendence to the Hall included street hockey in his first NHL home, Winnipeg. [NHL.com]
- Kariya retreated into darkness (much-deserved privacy) following the conclusion of his career, but now he’s back in the spotlight. Fitting that he and Selanne enter together. [NHL.com]
- And Hall-of-Famer and former Islander Pat LaFontaine says Andreychuk checks all the boxes for being selected, which he does - how he wasn’t voted in previously is bewildering. [NHL.com]
- Stephen’s brother, Brian Gionta, sees an opportunity to represent Team USA at the 2018 Olympics, since the NHL won’t be participating.
- Former fling Thomas Vanek is playing the least amount of time in his career, and, despite his insistence he will play through it, he isn’t letting anyone forget it. In other news, Vanek is playing for the Canucks, which I surely knew but completely forgot about. [The Province]
- Mark Messier had a handwritten deal with the Canucks that ensured he receive No. 11; given the circumstances surrounding the number with the franchise, I imagine it only further endeared him to the loving Vancouver fans and media. [The Province]
