Islanders B2B News: Feeling Blue; Starstruck; Hall of Fame fun

Also, much ado in the minors.

Just when the Islanders seemed down and out against the Stars, they stayed that way. Doug Weight tried his best to hide his displeasure in the post-gamer with Shannon, but steam was practically billowing out his ears.

The second half of a back-to-back, on the road against the West’s best team, which just happens to be well-rested, seems like the perfect medicine for such a remedy.

FIGs for tonight’s rendezvous can be left here. Happy Veterans’ Day.

Brock Nelson had been moved to the left wing of Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle in order to jumpstart him. Last night notwithstanding, I like the idea: he seems to be an extremely valuable asset if he doesn’t have to carry a line. [There was a Newsday article associated with this bit but seems to have disappeared as of quarter to 1 a.m.; this post will be updated should the article be made available again]

Kellen Jones, the Jones brother on the Isles’ ECHL team, has a piece featured about him in the local paper. Gee, Pa! [Telegram]

His brother at AHL Bridgeport, Connor, seems to be the Sound Tigers’ scratch this evening. Gee, Pa. (He may have an upper-body injury, according to the link in the next bullet.) [Soundin’ Off]

Sebastian Aho seems to be adjusting to the North American brand of the game quite nicely. [CT Post]

Stephen Gionta is getting somewhat closer to a return to the ice. [CT Post]

