How the tables have turned. New York Islanders' coach Barry Trotz is not happy with NHL referees after a missed call in Game 2 of the team's series against the Tampa Bay Lightning's led to an Ondrej Palat goal. The goal, which put the Lightning up 2-1, happened with seven Tampa players on the ice.

Had the referees noticed, the play would've stopped. But the referees did not notice, and the goal counted. The Lightning went on to win 4-2 to knot the series at 1-1.

Trotz was visibly upset on the bench after the missed too-many-men call and discussed it after the loss, saying it was unfortunate

"Obviously you guys know there was too many men on the ice there. They had seven guys. Disappointed in that. But we tried to battle through," he said, according to ESPN.

The too-many-men call is not a reviewable one, so despite very clear evidence on the replay, the goal stood. Trotz added that it was that second goal that stung, because it was the start of a game that got away from them.

"The second goal hurt quite a bit. [Because] if they get the third one, there's a little bit more separation," he commented.

Islanders forward Matt Martin said, "It was missed. That's hockey. It happens. Nothing we can do about it. Move on."

This all comes weeks after Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy was fined by the NHL for claiming too many penalties were being called against his team and not enough were being call on the Islanders during their playoff series.

Both teams will face off again with the Islanders hosting on Thursday night at 8 p.m.