Islanders Gameday News: Beware of Shocks; Dynamic Duo; Holy Goalies

The Islanders (and their dads) are in Tampa tonight to take on the high-flying, high-scoring, electrifyin’ Lightning. Buckle up and pray for survival.

Islanders stuff

Mathew Barzal’s too damn good at passing. He needs to shoot a little more (but keep making them good passes, son). [Newsday]

The Barzal-Eberle combo is paying off big, and could pay off even bigger. [Sportsnet]

Spizzwolf paid respect to those crazy goalies, who can be capable of magic.

A couple of weeks old, but Islanders radio man Chris King talks about his 82 years on the mic. [Voice Behind the Voice]

The students of Lynbrook loved having the Islanders visit. [Patch]

The Railers snapped a four-game skid with a 2-1 win over Manchester. [Telegram]

Around the world

Can’t get enough of Charlie the dog. He’s right up there with Islanders Anxiety guest star Jimmy the dog.