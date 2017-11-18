Islanders Gameday News: Beware of Shocks; Dynamic Duo; Holy Goalies
Hockey news and notes for Islanders fans.
The Islanders (and their dads) are in Tampa tonight to take on the high-flying, high-scoring, electrifyin’ Lightning. Buckle up and pray for survival.
Islanders stuff
- Mathew Barzal’s too damn good at passing. He needs to shoot a little more (but keep making them good passes, son). [Newsday]
- The Barzal-Eberle combo is paying off big, and could pay off even bigger. [Sportsnet]
- Spizzwolf paid respect to those crazy goalies, who can be capable of magic.
- A couple of weeks old, but Islanders radio man Chris King talks about his 82 years on the mic. [Voice Behind the Voice]
- The students of Lynbrook loved having the Islanders visit. [Patch]
- The Railers snapped a four-game skid with a 2-1 win over Manchester. [Telegram]
Around the world
- Last night’s two NHL scores. The Rangers were shut out in Ohio and the Sabres lost again.
- Cam Atkinson sure loves Columbus because he’s signed on for seven more years with the Blue Jackets. [Cannon]
- Teams are already calling the Golden Knights about James Neal and David Perron. You know, juuust in case they falter. [Knights on Ice]
- The Flames-Red Wings scuffle was started with a stick tap [SBN] that cost Matthew Tkachuk a one-game suspension [M&G]
- The GMs had a big meeting in Montreal this weekend and talked about coach’s challenges and other stuff. [Sportsnet]
- Okay, so what’s the deal with all this Houston stuff? Nothing yet, but you never know. And if you’re a Flames fan, you might want to keep your ears open. [Sportsnet]
- Taylor Hall found a new dedication to the Devils after a “stern” summer talk. [Sportsnet]
- Even more Americans are making their way to the NHL. [Business Insider]
- Mike Scott is a player for the Washington Wizards and formerly the Atlanta Hawks. He’s not a hockey fan. He just loves wearing custom jerseys and has a ton of them. [SBN]
- A documentary about the Brooklyn Americans, with an unbelievable downer of a title, is available on demand. [Newsday]
Can’t get enough of Charlie the dog. He’s right up there with Islanders Anxiety guest star Jimmy the dog.
-
-
-
-
