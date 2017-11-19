Islanders Gameday News: Circuit breakers, Windbreakers and Train Takers
Hockey news and notes for Islanders fans.
Last night’s win in Tampa was surprising and exhilarating. But there’s no time for the Islanders to soak it in. They’re in Raleigh this evening for their second game against the Hurricanes this week. They were in Buffalo last night, where they beat the Sabres 3-1.
Islanders links
- Recaps: LHH | Newsday | Islanders | NHL.com | NYI Skinny | Raw Charge
- Staple talked to Tavares and Stamkos about playing through those final contract years. To be added to the encyclopedia soon.
- Cal Clutterbuck’s illness (on his birthday? ...sure), forced Doug Weight to alter last night’s lines. [Newsday]
- Devon Toews scored again as the Sound Tigers bet Charlotte. [CT Post | BST | Soundin’ Off]
- Kieffer Bellows sealed a 3-1 Winterhawks win with an empty net goal. [PWH]
- Logan Cockerill scored in BU’s loss to Maine on Friday night. [Press Herald]
Around the NHL
- Last night’s NHL scores. That smell coming from up north are just the Canadiens. Or maybe Leafs fan farts.
- Sportsnet’s Headlines video covers a lot of ground - Houston, Calgary, Lamoriello, Habs.
- The Commish is, as always, cagey about relocation talk. [NHL.com]
- Things are not going well for the Oilers right now. [TSN.ca]
- The artist and stories behind those 100 Greatest Player portraits. [NHL.com]
- Congrats to... this guy, who was the 10 millionth customer through the doors at Barclays Center. [Nets]
- The Flames took the train from Philly to Washington and went all out, wearing old time suits and hats. [NHL.com]
- This game show host appeared at an Ottawa Senators game to ask hockey questions to fans in attendance. Remember to phrase your answer in the form of a question. [NHL.com]
On last night’s SNL, Chance the Rapper played a Knicks reporter forced to cover the Rangers. It’s funny. Let’s get him to host next year’s NHL Awards Show.
