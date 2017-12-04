Islanders Gameday News: Cizikas on IR; Swaggin’ on ‘em; Yash is back (in Ottawa)
Islanders Gameday News: Cizikas on IR; Swaggin’ on ‘em; Yash is back (in Ottawa)
Also, listen to Anders Lee “celebrate” his two goals.
Setting out on their own, the Islanders play four games in the next six nights, each on the road. Tonight, they are in South Florida for a date with the Panthers. Leave your FIGs here before the 7:30 p.m. start.
Islanders News
- Casey Cizikas was placed on IR retroactive to last week, but is still day-to-day. [Islanders]
- The Islanders may have caught Doug Weight’s swagger - I’ve heard it’s been going around lately. [NHL]
- Anders Lee was mic’d up for his two-goal game against the Senators the other night. Have a listen. [MSG]
- The Sound Tigers lost Saturday night after Utica scored a late goal to take the game. [CT Post]
- And lost a lazy and sloppy game on Sunday to Providence. [CT Post | Soundin’ Off | Sound Tigers]
- David Quenneville had a goal to trigger a Teddy Bear toss during Medicine Hat’s lost to Brandon. [Tigers | Medicine Hat News]
- Nick Pastujov scored for Michigan to help put away USNTDP. [Michigan Daily]
- Kelly Hrudey discusses Travis Green’s coaching style and how it was affected by Al Arbour. [Sportsnet VIDEO]
- Andrew Ladd and Johnny Boychuk visited a Hicksville elementary school to sign autographs and hang with the kids. [Hicksville Patch]
All Around You
- Last night’s NHL scores.
- Old friend Alexei Yashin seems to have made amends with his first NHL organization, as he was invited back to play in the Senators alumni game. [Ottawa Sun]
- The NHL is hoping the salary cap could bump up to around $80 million next year. [Sportsnet]
- The increase in offense this season, league-wide, doesn’t appear to be slowing down. [NHL]
- Mark Scheifele is the NHL’s biggest fan. No, I am! [Sportsnet]
- Paul Bissonnette’s (BizNasty’s) new mockumentary aims to show the lighter side of NHL players. [Sportsnet]
-
Preds' Forsberg might be NHL's hottest
The repeat 30-goal scorer is off to the races in 2017-18, and the Predators are scarier than...
-
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...