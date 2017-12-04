Islanders Gameday News: Cizikas on IR; Swaggin’ on ‘em; Yash is back (in Ottawa)

Islanders Gameday News: Cizikas on IR; Swaggin’ on ‘em; Yash is back (in Ottawa)

Also, listen to Anders Lee “celebrate” his two goals.

Setting out on their own, the Islanders play four games in the next six nights, each on the road. Tonight, they are in South Florida for a date with the Panthers. Leave your FIGs here before the 7:30 p.m. start.

Islanders News

All Around You

  • Last night’s NHL scores.
  • Old friend Alexei Yashin seems to have made amends with his first NHL organization, as he was invited back to play in the Senators alumni game. [Ottawa Sun]
  • The NHL is hoping the salary cap could bump up to around $80 million next year. [Sportsnet]
  • The increase in offense this season, league-wide, doesn’t appear to be slowing down. [NHL]
  • Mark Scheifele is the NHL’s biggest fan. No, I am! [Sportsnet]
  • Paul Bissonnette’s (BizNasty’s) new mockumentary aims to show the lighter side of NHL players. [Sportsnet]
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories