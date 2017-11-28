Islanders Gameday News: Cizikas status, Barzal credit, Bobby Lu’s milestone
Weight gives updates on Cizikas and another Norris plea for Leddy, who is quite the chill interview
The Islanders are back at it tonight, aiming for a fourth straight win as the Canucks finish their tour through the NY Metro area.
Leave your FIG picks for tonight here.
- Islanders Anxiety: In the latest podcast episode, Dan and Mike staying ahead in the brutal Metro, the role (and help) from out-of-town columnists, and the team’s Germans. [LHH]
- As of yesterday, Casey Cizikas wasn’t even ruled out (yet) for tonight. So whatever happens, his injury is not long term. [Newsday | Isles]
- Mathew Barzal is all about crediting his teammates for his success, but we know he’s been quite amazing no matter who’s next to him. [Sportsnet | TSN]
- Asked about Jordan Eberle’s comments on the Edmonton media fishbowl, Taylor Hall agrees fully. [ESPN]
- Chatting with a very Minnesota-chill Nick Leddy about topics that don’t relate to Nick Leddy, and also him joining a close-knit Isles group that has stayed that way. [TSN]
Elsewhere
- Travis Green’s thoughts on the maddening shootout are fun. Also for tonight’s opponent: A new line with Jake Virtanen, Markus Granlund and Brendan Gaunce [Province]
- Last night’s scores include the Devils falling to the Panthers in regulation, the Blue Jackets losing to the Habs, and the Flyers losing yet another come-from-ahead OT game, this time to the Penguins. (Also: Your Dads Trip was to...Pittsburgh?)
- Florida’s win made Roberto Luongo just the second goalie to have 200 wins with two different franchises. [NHL]
- Pittsburgh’s win came at a price, an injury to Matt Murray. [NHL]
- Gabriel Landeskog draws a four-game suspension. Crosschecks to the head are bad. To quote H.I. McDonnough’s parole officer: REPEAT OFFENDER. [MHH]
- Feels like cheating to use Gordie Howe, but here’s five degrees of separation from Jaromir Jagr to the first NHL game 100 years ago. [SB Nation]
- Uncle Bob says the U.S. will be loaded with offensive talent no matter who they select for this year’s WJC. [TSN]
- Dale Hawerchuk on coaching and developing: “It's always intriguing to me how to channel a player's abilities, things you see in them, both good and bad. Everybody's got warts, weak points that go with the strong points. There's a balance required. You have to develop your strong points to another level and strengthen your weak points so that you're able to be successful. Some grasp it quicker, some later, and some never grasp it.” [NHL]
- NBC graphics have a most curious Sharks lineup. [SB Nation]
Not Only But Also
Dan’s latest features the truly crazy late-life rise to stardom of Estelle Getty. [Golden Girls Sports Podcast]
