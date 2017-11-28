Islanders Gameday News: Cizikas status, Barzal credit, Bobby Lu’s milestone

Weight gives updates on Cizikas and another Norris plea for Leddy, who is quite the chill interview

The Islanders are back at it tonight, aiming for a fourth straight win as the Canucks finish their tour through the NY Metro area.

Leave your FIG picks for tonight here.

Islanders Anxiety: In the latest podcast episode, Dan and Mike staying ahead in the brutal Metro, the role (and help) from out-of-town columnists, and the team’s Germans. [LHH]

Mathew Barzal is all about crediting his teammates for his success, but we know he’s been quite amazing no matter who’s next to him. [Sportsnet | TSN]

Asked about Jordan Eberle’s comments on the Edmonton media fishbowl, Taylor Hall agrees fully. [ESPN]

Chatting with a very Minnesota-chill Nick Leddy about topics that don’t relate to Nick Leddy, and also him joining a close-knit Isles group that has stayed that way. [TSN]

