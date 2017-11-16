Islanders Gameday News: Consistency and the Dougie Blowout; “Get a place”

Also, Mayfield answers fan questions on the interwebs.

It’s been far too long without Islanders hockey. Thankfully, our punishment is over.

Leave your FIG picks here.

Islanders News

Doug Weight is still searching for more consistency in the Islanders’ game, and the 12th forward spot goes to the healthier of Anthony Beauvillier (ankle) and Josh Ho-Sang (stomach flu); should they both be unable to go, Thomas Hickey may fill the hole. [Newsday]

The new Isle Seat Podcast episode takes on the “Dougie Blowout” phenomenon.

Devon Toews: 2; Hartford Wolf Pack: 1. Toews scored the first goal of the game and later won it in OT with 4.3 seconds remaining. [CT Post]

In a way only he can tell it, Stan Fischler says that Josh Bailey’s patience has finally paid off. [MSG]

Being told to “get a place” by their coaches is the best news a young player can hear - take it from Mathew Barzal (and others). [Newsday - AP]

VIDEO: The team’s wives and girlfriends helped out at the Harry Chapin Food Bank out in Hauppauge. [Islanders]

Scott Mayfield did a Twitter Q&A through the Isles’ account. He says that pineapple belongs on pizza, and this displeases me. [Islanders]

John Tavares leads a 2018 free agent class largely dominated by him; behind him is pretty meh. Hopefully the free agent class begins as ‘meh’ this offseason. [The Athletic]

The better Sebastian Aho sits down with the Schwartz on Sports podcast.

Elsewhere