Islanders Gameday News: Consistency and the Dougie Blowout; “Get a place”
Also, Mayfield answers fan questions on the interwebs.
It’s been far too long without Islanders hockey. Thankfully, our punishment is over.
Islanders News
- Doug Weight is still searching for more consistency in the Islanders’ game, and the 12th forward spot goes to the healthier of Anthony Beauvillier (ankle) and Josh Ho-Sang (stomach flu); should they both be unable to go, Thomas Hickey may fill the hole. [Newsday]
- The new Isle Seat Podcast episode takes on the “Dougie Blowout” phenomenon.
- Devon Toews: 2; Hartford Wolf Pack: 1. Toews scored the first goal of the game and later won it in OT with 4.3 seconds remaining. [CT Post]
- In a way only he can tell it, Stan Fischler says that Josh Bailey’s patience has finally paid off. [MSG]
- Being told to “get a place” by their coaches is the best news a young player can hear - take it from Mathew Barzal (and others). [Newsday - AP]
- VIDEO: The team’s wives and girlfriends helped out at the Harry Chapin Food Bank out in Hauppauge. [Islanders]
- Scott Mayfield did a Twitter Q&A through the Isles’ account. He says that pineapple belongs on pizza, and this displeases me. [Islanders]
- John Tavares leads a 2018 free agent class largely dominated by him; behind him is pretty meh. Hopefully the free agent class begins as ‘meh’ this offseason. [The Athletic]
- The better Sebastian Aho sits down with the Schwartz on Sports podcast.
Elsewhere
- Last night’s NHL scores. The Rangers’ 6-game win streak is over, and my brother Sam is thrilled.
- Apparently, Jaromir Jagr is a terrible DJ, according to Vincent Trocheck. I can see it: can’t be good at everything. [The Players’ Tribune | Sportsnet]
- Carey Price’s slow start and now injury is the focus of Elliotte Friedman’s 31 Thoughts this week.
- Speaking of, despite having literally just signed a massive, eight-year contract extension, this guy wouldn’t be surprised if Price was traded soon. The Montreal media, man. [TSN]
- Things are pretty rough out in Arizona. The Coyotes just became the first NHL team to go their first 20 games of the season without a regulation win. [SBN]
- And now, the organization is under investigation for alleged labor law violations. [SBN]
- The goaltender they tried to waive and now dumped for spare parts, Louis Domingue, should be a welcome addition to the Lightning’s AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. [Raw Charge]
- AND, their former owner and strong advocate of staying in Arizona, George Gosbee, passed away. [Five for Howling]
- Desperately in need of scoring, the Oilers swapped out Jussi Jokinen with the Kings to receive Michael Cammalleri. Sure, they acted fast, but was it smart? [Sportsnet]
- Speaking of needing scoring, forwards are in high demand in the early going. [TSN Insider Trading]
- How has the Matt Duchene trade affected the teams involved so far? [FanRag Sports]
- Dennis Maruk joins this episode of the Capitals-based JRR podcast. [Japers’ Rink]
- The Bruins’ current line combos leave one line dominant while the other three are fending for the lives. Bruce Cassidy needs to change it up. [SCOC]
- Ted Nolan lead Poland to a championship at the Euro Ice Hockey Challenge.
