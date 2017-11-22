Islanders Gameday News: D shuffle, Leddy lifts, Bridgeport goalie minutes

The Isles prepare for the first of two against the Flyers, who lost at home last night.

The Islanders head into Thanksgiving hosting the struggling Flyers for the first half of a home-and-home that straddles the U.S. holiday. Blueline changes? Yes, and a healthy Cal Clutterbuck:

#Isles changes for tomorrow night vs. Philly: Greiss in net, Seidenberg-Mayfield in for Hickey-Pulock, Clutterbuck in for Quine. — Arthur Staple (@StapeNewsday) November 22, 2017

