Islanders Gameday News: D shuffle, Leddy lifts, Bridgeport goalie minutes
The Isles prepare for the first of two against the Flyers, who lost at home last night.
The Islanders head into Thanksgiving hosting the struggling Flyers for the first half of a home-and-home that straddles the U.S. holiday. Blueline changes? Yes, and a healthy Cal Clutterbuck:
#Isles changes for tomorrow night vs. Philly: Greiss in net, Seidenberg-Mayfield in for Hickey-Pulock, Clutterbuck in for Quine.— Arthur Staple (@StapeNewsday) November 22, 2017
Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here.
Islanders Reading
- After a slow start last season {cough} Capuano messing with pairings {cough}, Nick Leddy has come on strong through the first 20 games. [Newsday]
- Compton and Carver on the Isles Seat podcast talk to Brendan Burke and discuss how legit the Isles are, no doubt concluding 2 legit 2 quit. [Sound Cloud / Isles Seat]
- Our own Dan Saraceni of Golden Girls Sports fame was the guest on the PTIsles podcast. [Sound Cloud]
- Chris Botta recalls the many parts of Islanders Country past and present for which to give thanks. [SNY]
- The Sound Tigers goalies have been playing less than 60-minute games, but it’s totally not their fault. [CT Post]
- The hotness of Devon Toews is featured in this week’s Bridgeport report. [Isles]
Elsewhere
Last night’s scores include the Flyers losing at home — using both goalies — vs. the Canucks, and the Oilers looking lifeless as they were smoked by the Blues.
- Speaking of undersized hotness, Johnny Gaudreau right now. [Puck Daddy]
- PK Subban faces the Canadiens in Nashville for the first time, and he has nothing but warm and rational words to say about his trade counterpart, Shea Weber. [Sportsnet]
- It’s totally unlikely, but would the Leafs, after apparent interest in Travis Hamonic over the summer and Zdeno Chara too, go after Weber? [TSN]
- The Red Wings feel they are turning a corner after last season’s disappointment. Alas, no quote from Frans in this one. [NHL]
- Down Goes Brown discusses early awards favorites based on the first quarter. [Sportsnet]
- Jaromir Jagr says don’t call it a farewell tour, he’s been here before. [NHL]
- This was discussed some in comments yesterday, but apparently the Leafs thought it was “grey” whether it’s goalie interference when your player spears the opposing goalie into the net. [Sportsnet] It was the right call. [Puck Daddy]
