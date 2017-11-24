Islanders Gameday News: Flying again; In the Bag; You don’t know Jack
Hockey news and notes for Islanders fans.
Ugghhh. I know. You’ll still full from yesterday. Well, take today off with a full day of hockey. Bruins-Penguins at 1 pm on NBC, then Islanders-Flyers Round 2 at 4 pm. Then it’s right into the 7 and 10 pm starts. Time to gorge a second time.
Islanders stuff
- The first 20 games have been mostly good for the Islanders. But there’s still a long way to go. [Newsday]
- Missed this yesterday but the Railers lost to the Nailers in OT on Wednesday. Yes. Railers and Nailers. The ECHL should also have teams called Tailors, Balers, Jailers. And Whalers! [Telegram]
- Bryan Trottier and Ray Bourque had a great time on that float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. [NHL.com]
- Earlier, Trottier was back in Saskatchewan, dropping a ceremonial puck and reliving his junior years. [Nipawin Journal]
- Cool bag. But Tavares needs to work on his modeling skills
Thanks to my cousin Ryan and everyone at Coup de Tete for my new custom bag for the road. Awesome design and detail.— John Tavares (@91Tavares) November 24, 2017
Check them out on Instagram at coup_de_tete and https://t.co/KH3PDF0rfc pic.twitter.com/KjzmcIMgR9
Other stuff
- Last night’s NHL scores.
- We have a Thanksgiving trade to announce: the Habs sent Torrey Mitchell to LA for a fifth rounder. [EOTP]
- The Flames also put taco-loving goalie Eddie Lack on waivers. [M&G]
- The Sabres haven’t had a lot to be thankful for so far this season, but Jack Eichel is doing good things, even if they aren’t that evident on the score sheet. [Sportsnet]
- Speaking of the Sabres, Matt Moulson is having a rough time, dealing with rumors, non-productivity and healthy scratches. [Buffalo News]
- All you young kids out there, listen up: if you get called for a penalty you don’t like, don’t take it out on the off-ice official sitting in the box with you. [PPP]
