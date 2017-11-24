Islanders Gameday News: Flying again; In the Bag; You don’t know Jack

Hockey news and notes for Islanders fans.

Ugghhh. I know. You’ll still full from yesterday. Well, take today off with a full day of hockey. Bruins-Penguins at 1 pm on NBC, then Islanders-Flyers Round 2 at 4 pm. Then it’s right into the 7 and 10 pm starts. Time to gorge a second time.

Islanders stuff

The first 20 games have been mostly good for the Islanders. But there’s still a long way to go. [Newsday]

Missed this yesterday but the Railers lost to the Nailers in OT on Wednesday. Yes. Railers and Nailers. The ECHL should also have teams called Tailors, Balers, Jailers. And Whalers! [Telegram]

Bryan Trottier and Ray Bourque had a great time on that float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. [NHL.com]

Earlier, Trottier was back in Saskatchewan, dropping a ceremonial puck and reliving his junior years. [Nipawin Journal]

Cool bag. But Tavares needs to work on his modeling skills

Thanks to my cousin Ryan and everyone at Coup de Tete for my new custom bag for the road. Awesome design and detail.



Check them out on Instagram at coup_de_tete and https://t.co/KH3PDF0rfc pic.twitter.com/KjzmcIMgR9 — John Tavares (@91Tavares) November 24, 2017

Other stuff