Islanders Gameday News: Flying again; In the Bag; You don’t know Jack

Hockey news and notes for Islanders fans.

Ugghhh. I know. You’ll still full from yesterday. Well, take today off with a full day of hockey. Bruins-Penguins at 1 pm on NBC, then Islanders-Flyers Round 2 at 4 pm. Then it’s right into the 7 and 10 pm starts. Time to gorge a second time.

Islanders stuff

  • The first 20 games have been mostly good for the Islanders. But there’s still a long way to go. [Newsday]
  • Missed this yesterday but the Railers lost to the Nailers in OT on Wednesday. Yes. Railers and Nailers. The ECHL should also have teams called Tailors, Balers, Jailers. And Whalers! [Telegram]
  • Bryan Trottier and Ray Bourque had a great time on that float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. [NHL.com]
  • Earlier, Trottier was back in Saskatchewan, dropping a ceremonial puck and reliving his junior years. [Nipawin Journal]
  • Cool bag. But Tavares needs to work on his modeling skills

Other stuff

  • Last night’s NHL scores.
  • We have a Thanksgiving trade to announce: the Habs sent Torrey Mitchell to LA for a fifth rounder. [EOTP]
  • The Flames also put taco-loving goalie Eddie Lack on waivers. [M&G]
  • The Sabres haven’t had a lot to be thankful for so far this season, but Jack Eichel is doing good things, even if they aren’t that evident on the score sheet. [Sportsnet]
  • Speaking of the Sabres, Matt Moulson is having a rough time, dealing with rumors, non-productivity and healthy scratches. [Buffalo News]
  • All you young kids out there, listen up: if you get called for a penalty you don’t like, don’t take it out on the off-ice official sitting in the box with you. [PPP]

