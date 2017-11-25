Islanders Gameday News: Ledding the way; Danke Schoen; Bounty of Boychuks
Hockey news and notes for Islanders fans.
Yesterday’s game was a wild, back-and-forth affair that was physically exhausting. So let’s do it again! Tonight, 7 pm, Ottawa, Islanders-Senators. Check it out.
Islanders News
- Recaps: LHH | Newsday | Islanders | NHL.com (goddamn. that picture.) | NYI Skinny | BSH
- Thomas Greiss made the saves when the Islanders needed him to, and the team enjoyed a lovely Thanksgiving meal and football day on the road. [Newsday]
- Bridgeport erupted for seven goals in a big win over Hartford. The Holmstrom boys scored and Scott Eansor broke his slump. [CT Post | BST | Soundin’ Off]
- The Railers poured on the shots but lost to Toledo 4-1 last night. [Telegram]
- The first half of this video we’ve seen before, but the second half shows the Boychuk family serving food to 100 families at Thanksgiving. [MSG Networks]
- Speaking of food, Shannon Hogan sat down with Dennis Seidenberg and Greiss to sample some German fare in the long-awaited sequel to Brighton Beach Food Memories with Grabovski, Kulemin and Hogan.
Other stuff
- Last night’s NHL scores. The Oilers lose again and everyone in the top half of the Metro won.
- The Stars retired the number of Jere Lehtinen, a very unique player and one of my personal favorites of the 90’s. Despite the three Selke Trophies, it still feels like he was super underrated. Hilariously, the Stars won the game in a very un-Lehtinen like way.
- The new NHL 100 documentary is available to view here at Sportsnet in four parts. I think it’ll also be running on NBCSN.
