Islanders Gameday News: Let’s play two in Florida

The Islanders win the road trip opener in Florida, while on the homefront there’s more Belmont movement.

The Islanders won last night but no rest for the victorious: they play the Lightning in Tampa tonight.

Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here.

Islanders Reading

  • The Islanders lost a couple of leads, lost their heads over some iffy calls, and rebounded to take two points via shootout last night. Doug Weight’s post-game comments were entertaining as usual. [LHH | Newsday | NHL | Isles | The Skinny]
  • Panthers assistant Jack Capuano fondly remembers his time with the Isles, and more importantly, lets Trocheck know what’s what about the 2016 playoffs. [Newsday | Sun Sentinel]
  • Meanwhile, the bidders for the Belmont RFP are down to two, and people increasingly like the Islanders’ chances. [LHH | Newsday]
  • We got your power here. Check out Torgo’s latest run down in the power rankings. [LHH]
  • Top Isles highlights from November here. Sorry, Couturier. [MSG Video]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Capitals and Flyers each logging regulation wins.

