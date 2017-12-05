Islanders Gameday News: Let’s play two in Florida
The Islanders win the road trip opener in Florida, while on the homefront there’s more Belmont movement.
The Islanders won last night but no rest for the victorious: they play the Lightning in Tampa tonight.
Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here.
Islanders Reading
- The Islanders lost a couple of leads, lost their heads over some iffy calls, and rebounded to take two points via shootout last night. Doug Weight’s post-game comments were entertaining as usual. [LHH | Newsday | NHL | Isles | The Skinny]
- Panthers assistant Jack Capuano fondly remembers his time with the Isles, and more importantly, lets Trocheck know what’s what about the 2016 playoffs. [Newsday | Sun Sentinel]
- Meanwhile, the bidders for the Belmont RFP are down to two, and people increasingly like the Islanders’ chances. [LHH | Newsday]
- We got your power here. Check out Torgo’s latest run down in the power rankings. [LHH]
- Top Isles highlights from November here. Sorry, Couturier. [MSG Video]
Elsewhere
Last night’s NHL scores include the Capitals and Flyers each logging regulation wins.
- Movement in Seattle: an MOU for KeyArena redevelopment. Will the NHL soon follow? [Seattle Times]
- Erik Karlsson and Drew Doughty: What will their next contracts be like? [TSN] Will they completely change star contracts? [Sportsnet] Asking for a friend.
- The Sabres looked around for a taker for Matt Moulson’s contract. No takers. He’s on waivers. We reflect. [LHH]
- Moulson’s waiving hits longtime friend Kyle Okposo and recent tenant Jack Eichel hard. [Buffalo News]
- The Sabres also made a minor move with Detroit. [DBTB]
- 16-year-old goalie stops 100 saves, loses 5-0. [SB Nation]
