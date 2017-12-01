Islanders Gameday News: Toy shopping, Sens hosting, Aho praising
Islanders Gameday News: Toy shopping, Sens hosting, Aho praising
The Isles do a good deed, then try to keep that “swagger” tonight
The Senators have lost seven games in a row. Mathew Barzal has points in seven games in a row. The Senators are in town tonight for a Friday night rematch from last weekend’s 2-1 Isles win.
Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here.
Islanders Reading
- Gary Bettman was on WFAN talking as we knew he does: in full support of the Isles ownership and their Belmont bid, which he’s confident they’ll win. [CBS NY]
- The Franchise, I mean Kane Lefranchise, reflects on his climb from the ECHL to an NHL contract and growing role for the Sound Tigers. [CT Post]
- It was Islanders “toy shopping” day for kids with health issues, which annually creates all kinds of fun and cuteness and great pictures. [Isles | Isles photos | Newsday | Newsday photos]
- And from their previous cool off-day outreach, the School Day visit by Casey Cizikas and Thomas Greiss to Lindenhurst [Patch]
- Catch Greiss’ hockey camp next summer in Fort Bragg. [United Heroes League]
- According to Corey Pronman, the biggest risers from last summer’s draft include our own Sebastian Aho. [The Athletic]
DW on SHG: "We need to file the 7 we gave up and start a new book. We've given up one in the last seven games, I think. It's not how life works; we've given up 8. But I think that's how you gotta do it. We're a different team than when we gave up those 7." #Isles— Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) November 30, 2017
Why Doug is great: "If you guys would be so kind and just say we've given up one in the last seven, and we'll go from there." #Isles— Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) November 30, 2017
Bailey on #Isles start: "We expected this. I think we felt we had a really good team in this room that was capable of doing some good things. We still have a long way to go, though. No one's getting ahead of themselves in here."— Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) November 30, 2017
.@thomas_hickey14: "Swagger, confidence, whatever you want to call it. I don't think there's any arrogance in here. If you've played long enough, you learn your lessons that arrogance will come back to smack you in the face." #Isles— Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) November 30, 2017
Elsewhere
Last night’s scores included a Capitals regulation loss to the Kings and a great Leafs-Oilers back-and-forth game that ended with an unbelievably direct very late own goal by much-maligned Kris Russell. The team stuck up for the “great player” Russell though.
- “We have a trade to announce...” (actually it was announced first thing yesterday morning). Both the Devils and Ducks address needs in a swap of primarily Adam Henrique for Sami Vatanen. [Analysis: NHL | SB Nation | Anaheim Calling | All About The Jersey]
- And a retirement to announce: Derek Dorsett’s neck issues mean he should not play on. [Sporstnet | Canucks | Nucks Misconduct]
- Free agency frenzy! Erik Karlsson will take nothing less than “fair” market value on his next deal. [Ottawa Sun] That follows Drew Doughty’s comments that he would discuss things with Karlsson so they both basically max out. [Sportsnet] The Kings do their best Garth Snow and say they’re not worried about Doughty’s free agency. [LA Times]
- This week’s “Super 16” is chock full of Metro teams. [NHL]
- Elliotte Friedman dishes on the Ducks-Devils trade, life in the media (and dealing with angry sources and subjects), the Oilers and more. [HockeyPDOcast]
- Tale of two franchises: Looking back a year after the Panthers kicked Gerard Gallant to the curb. [THW]
- Can the Coyotes afford to re-sign future Islander (I kid) OEL? [Five for Howling]
- The trend of using four forwards on the power play continues to grow evermore. (I want compensation for every damn time I was told the Islanders were idiots for trying it over the last, what, five, six years?) [TSN]
- Main CSN Flyers media guy doubles down on publicly mocking his kid’s team for daring to wear pink. [BSH]
- Pucks In Deep: A card game for hockey players by hockey players, that seems to have some gratuitously ignorant and/or poor taste answers. [Puck Junk]
- Daniel Sedin joined his brother in the 1,000 point club. Too bad many Canucks fans didn’t see it. #cableproblems:
Congratulations to Daniel Sedin on 1000 points! Thanks to Shaw I missed it... #canucks pic.twitter.com/LMmCG2s7AI— Dapinder Pooni (@Dpooni97) December 1, 2017
