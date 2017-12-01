Islanders Gameday News: Toy shopping, Sens hosting, Aho praising

Islanders Gameday News: Toy shopping, Sens hosting, Aho praising

The Isles do a good deed, then try to keep that “swagger” tonight

The Senators have lost seven games in a row. Mathew Barzal has points in seven games in a row. The Senators are in town tonight for a Friday night rematch from last weekend’s 2-1 Isles win.

Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here.

Islanders Reading

  • Gary Bettman was on WFAN talking as we knew he does: in full support of the Isles ownership and their Belmont bid, which he’s confident they’ll win. [CBS NY]
  • The Franchise, I mean Kane Lefranchise, reflects on his climb from the ECHL to an NHL contract and growing role for the Sound Tigers. [CT Post]
  • It was Islanders “toy shopping” day for kids with health issues, which annually creates all kinds of fun and cuteness and great pictures. [Isles | Isles photos | Newsday | Newsday photos]
  • And from their previous cool off-day outreach, the School Day visit by Casey Cizikas and Thomas Greiss to Lindenhurst [Patch]
  • Catch Greiss’ hockey camp next summer in Fort Bragg. [United Heroes League]
  • According to Corey Pronman, the biggest risers from last summer’s draft include our own Sebastian Aho. [The Athletic]

Elsewhere

Last night’s scores included a Capitals regulation loss to the Kings and a great Leafs-Oilers back-and-forth game that ended with an unbelievably direct very late own goal by much-maligned Kris Russell. The team stuck up for the “great player” Russell though.

  • “We have a trade to announce...” (actually it was announced first thing yesterday morning). Both the Devils and Ducks address needs in a swap of primarily Adam Henrique for Sami Vatanen. [Analysis: NHL | SB Nation | Anaheim Calling | All About The Jersey]
  • And a retirement to announce: Derek Dorsett’s neck issues mean he should not play on. [Sporstnet | Canucks | Nucks Misconduct]
  • Free agency frenzy! Erik Karlsson will take nothing less than “fair” market value on his next deal. [Ottawa Sun] That follows Drew Doughty’s comments that he would discuss things with Karlsson so they both basically max out. [Sportsnet] The Kings do their best Garth Snow and say they’re not worried about Doughty’s free agency. [LA Times]
  • This week’s “Super 16” is chock full of Metro teams. [NHL]
  • Elliotte Friedman dishes on the Ducks-Devils trade, life in the media (and dealing with angry sources and subjects), the Oilers and more. [HockeyPDOcast]
  • Tale of two franchises: Looking back a year after the Panthers kicked Gerard Gallant to the curb. [THW]
  • Can the Coyotes afford to re-sign future Islander (I kid) OEL? [Five for Howling]
  • The trend of using four forwards on the power play continues to grow evermore. (I want compensation for every damn time I was told the Islanders were idiots for trying it over the last, what, five, six years?) [TSN]
  • Main CSN Flyers media guy doubles down on publicly mocking his kid’s team for daring to wear pink. [BSH]
  • Pucks In Deep: A card game for hockey players by hockey players, that seems to have some gratuitously ignorant and/or poor taste answers. [Puck Junk]
  • Daniel Sedin joined his brother in the 1,000 point club. Too bad many Canucks fans didn’t see it. #cableproblems:
