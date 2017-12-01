Islanders Gameday News: Toy shopping, Sens hosting, Aho praising

The Isles do a good deed, then try to keep that “swagger” tonight

The Senators have lost seven games in a row. Mathew Barzal has points in seven games in a row. The Senators are in town tonight for a Friday night rematch from last weekend’s 2-1 Isles win.

Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here.

Islanders Reading

DW on SHG: "We need to file the 7 we gave up and start a new book. We've given up one in the last seven games, I think. It's not how life works; we've given up 8. But I think that's how you gotta do it. We're a different team than when we gave up those 7." #Isles — Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) November 30, 2017

Why Doug is great: "If you guys would be so kind and just say we've given up one in the last seven, and we'll go from there." #Isles — Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) November 30, 2017

Bailey on #Isles start: "We expected this. I think we felt we had a really good team in this room that was capable of doing some good things. We still have a long way to go, though. No one's getting ahead of themselves in here." — Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) November 30, 2017

.@thomas_hickey14: "Swagger, confidence, whatever you want to call it. I don't think there's any arrogance in here. If you've played long enough, you learn your lessons that arrogance will come back to smack you in the face." #Isles — Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) November 30, 2017

Elsewhere

Last night’s scores included a Capitals regulation loss to the Kings and a great Leafs-Oilers back-and-forth game that ended with an unbelievably direct very late own goal by much-maligned Kris Russell. The team stuck up for the “great player” Russell though.