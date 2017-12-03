Islanders News: Belmont beckons; All Star voting opens; Sabres selling?

Hockey news and notes for Islanders fans.

Still another day before the Islanders play, collecting those games in hand for future (and, we hope, productive) use.

How about using this free weekend to stuff the ballot boxes with Islanders for the All Star Game. Voting is open, including write-ins (*cough* BarzalBailey *cough*). Go here to cast your votes for the four All Star squads.

Islanders reads

So, Jon Ledecky gave a couple of interviews, the first with Newsday, to reiterate that the team is focused on getting approval to build at Belmont. Nothing is really new in here and we still don’t know Empire State Development’s timeline for announcing their decision.

The second was with CT Post about the future of the Sound Tigers also being tied into what happens at Belmont. They’d like to make improvements to Webster Bank Arena along the lines of what they did at Northwell Health, and want us to know they’re committed to Bridgeport.

My Two Cents: I wonder if Ledecky was responding to quotes Gary Bettman made this week at the NHL: 100 Years premier and on WFAN about the Islanders. It’s also curious that a bunch of possible arena plans have leaked on social media this week. It’s also also curious that there’s a Board of Governors meeting this week. It’s also also also curious that a Nassau legislator decided on Friday to host a rally today at Belmont protesting in favor of bringing an Amazon HQ to the plot, even though the bid openings for those closed months ago.

So I don’t know. It could be a case of the lady doth protest too much or it could be public posturing or it could be a set-up to the final decision or it could be all those things. We’re all stuck until ESD makes their announcement. People can keep asking, but that’s the only answer you’re gonna get.

I can appreciate Ledecky’s desire to make fans feel at ease, but I’m not sure it’s gonna work. We all know how this works. Questions will continue until they actually move into the building, in which new questions will emerge.

Affiliate Stuff

The Sound Tigers had a 1-0 lead with 18 seconds to go. But Utica tied the game and won in a shootout on Star Wars Night in Bridgeport. Kudos to Michael Fornabaio on the title of his blog. [BST | Soundin’ Off]

The Railers lost again to Manchester, which has feasted on the Worcester PK. [Telegram]

Logan Cockerill scored in BU’s 7-4 win in a big rivalry game over BU on Friday. [Boston Globe]

Another goal for David Quenneville for Medicine Hat in a comeback OT win over Victoria on Friday. [Medicine Hat News]

Around the NHL