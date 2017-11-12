Islanders News: Blue Moon; Ho-Sang Back; Mayfield Fam; Kaspar returns

Hockey news and notes for Islanders fans.

It’s Sunday. The Islanders don’t play again until Thursday. Go see Thor: Ragnarok.

Islanders stuff

  • Recaps of an ass-backwards back-to-back: LHH | Newsday | Islanders | NHL.com | NYI Skinny | St. Louis Game Time | Dispatch. FYI: Doug Weight is the fastest coach to reach 30 wins with the Islanders.
  • Guess who’s back? And he scored a goal, too. [LHH | Newsday]
  • Staple’s notebook includes Ken Hitchcock talking about Al Arbour and Doug Weight talking about Ryan Pulock.
  • The Sound Tigers pumped 40-plus shots at the net, but lost 2-1 to Hartford last night. [CT Post | BST | Soundin’ Off]
  • In a weird-sorta-Bizarro version of the Islanders game, their ECHL affiliates the Worcester Railers were down 4-0 midway through the game and lost 6-3 to Manchester. [Telegram]
  • Kieffer Bellows had an empty net goal plus two assists in Portland’s 5-2 win over Tri-Cities. He’s up to 28 points in 17 games. Holy shit. [Winterhawks]
  • Nick Pastujov had a goal in Michigan’s OT win over Minnesota. [Star Trib]
  • Pretty cool

Around the NHL

  • Last night’s NHL scores. The second Avalanche-Senators game in Sweden was a goal bonanza.
  • Gary Bettman says the Sens need a new home to be profitable. Canadian Tire Centre is less than 20 years old, by the way. [Ottawa Citizen]
  • Bettman also says the NHL may never return to the Olympics, which is in no way posturing and threatening the powers that be at all. [SBN]
  • Jimmy Vesey lost a tooth but then found it again... in his lip. These pictures are like something out of an old wrestling magazine. [Sportsnet]
  • They’ll be debating and analyzing the Vadim Shipachyov-Golden Knights saga for a long time. [KoI | SBN]
  • How to earn a world record in a video game, in this case, EA Sports NHLPA ‘93. [MSG Networks]
  • The Maven discusses the dangers of stress levels on the average goalie. Or, as Glenn Hall put it, “60 minutes of hell.” [NHL.com]
  • Guess who else is back. Darius Kasparaitis, who played for Lithuania in a 2018 IIHF World Championship Group B match versus Estonia on Friday. The 45-year-old had a goal and two assists in the 7-2 win. [IIHF]
