Islanders News: Blue Moon; Ho-Sang Back; Mayfield Fam; Kaspar returns
Hockey news and notes for Islanders fans.
It’s Sunday. The Islanders don’t play again until Thursday. Go see Thor: Ragnarok.
Islanders stuff
- Recaps of an ass-backwards back-to-back: LHH | Newsday | Islanders | NHL.com | NYI Skinny | St. Louis Game Time | Dispatch. FYI: Doug Weight is the fastest coach to reach 30 wins with the Islanders.
- Guess who’s back? And he scored a goal, too. [LHH | Newsday]
- Staple’s notebook includes Ken Hitchcock talking about Al Arbour and Doug Weight talking about Ryan Pulock.
- The Sound Tigers pumped 40-plus shots at the net, but lost 2-1 to Hartford last night. [CT Post | BST | Soundin’ Off]
- In a weird-sorta-Bizarro version of the Islanders game, their ECHL affiliates the Worcester Railers were down 4-0 midway through the game and lost 6-3 to Manchester. [Telegram]
- Kieffer Bellows had an empty net goal plus two assists in Portland’s 5-2 win over Tri-Cities. He’s up to 28 points in 17 games. Holy shit. [Winterhawks]
- Nick Pastujov had a goal in Michigan’s OT win over Minnesota. [Star Trib]
- Pretty cool
The Mayfield crew is here to cheer on @scottmayfield2 and the boys! #IslesFamily pic.twitter.com/OGjt3EnKO5— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 12, 2017
Around the NHL
- Last night’s NHL scores. The second Avalanche-Senators game in Sweden was a goal bonanza.
- Gary Bettman says the Sens need a new home to be profitable. Canadian Tire Centre is less than 20 years old, by the way. [Ottawa Citizen]
- Bettman also says the NHL may never return to the Olympics, which is in no way posturing and threatening the powers that be at all. [SBN]
- Jimmy Vesey lost a tooth but then found it again... in his lip. These pictures are like something out of an old wrestling magazine. [Sportsnet]
- They’ll be debating and analyzing the Vadim Shipachyov-Golden Knights saga for a long time. [KoI | SBN]
- How to earn a world record in a video game, in this case, EA Sports NHLPA ‘93. [MSG Networks]
- The Maven discusses the dangers of stress levels on the average goalie. Or, as Glenn Hall put it, “60 minutes of hell.” [NHL.com]
- Guess who else is back. Darius Kasparaitis, who played for Lithuania in a 2018 IIHF World Championship Group B match versus Estonia on Friday. The 45-year-old had a goal and two assists in the 7-2 win. [IIHF]
-
