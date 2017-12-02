Islanders News: Defense Optional; Chim City; the Other Hamonic Meat

Hockey news and notes for Islanders fans.

Everything comes to an end. Four game winning streaks, home regulation winning streaks, losing streaks, goal droughts. Time to start a new winning streak, beginning Monday night in Sunrise.

Islanders Stuff

Barzal knew he didn’t impress everyone in his pre-draft interviews but felt it was important to stay true to himself. “I didn’t want to give generic answers,” Barzal said. “If a team asked me if I was better than somebody in my draft year, what am I supposed to say? `No, take the other guy’ So, some people may take that as cocky but I think that’s just me being honest and being myself.’’

Wednesday will be another Garik Statcast, this time with special guest Carey Haber. [LHH]

Looking at Nick Leddy’s strong season so far. [FanRag Sports]

Tanner Fritz had five points and the game-winner in Bridgeport’s crazy 7-6 OT win at Utica last night. [BST | CT Post]

In the only normal organizational score of the evening, the Railers lost 2-1 in OT to Adirondack. [Telegram]

Justin Hamonic (no relation to Travis, although they’re both from Manitoba) makes a big move east. [Telegram]

2016 draft choice Ben Mirageas makes a home for himself at Providence College. [Newbury Port News]

Trottier, LaFontaine and Daneyko talk about what they like and what they would change about the game. [ESPN]

Other Stuff

Last night’s NHL scores. A high-scoring night (for everybody but the Sabres).

The Islanders are on this list of greatest Penguins rivalries, but one of them is for old timers only. [Post-Gazette]

Corey Crawford was placed on IR and J-F Berube was recalled to Chicago from Rockford. He might start on Sunday. Er... good luck with that. [SCH]

Anders Lee was mic’d up for the game and although he didn’t provide the conversational comedy stylings of Casey Cizikas, he did score twice and coin the phrase, “Chim City.”