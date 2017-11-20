Islanders News: Emergency Ward; Grandfather Clock; Gudas Gotten Good
Hockey news and notes for Islanders fans.
Cam Ward had himself a game. It won’t happen again until March. Let him have this one, folks.
Islanders News
- Recaps: LHH | Newsday | Islanders | NHL.com | Canes Country
- This week’s local Power Rankings has the Islanders pacing over 120 points. That would be, pretty good. [LHH]
- The Sound Tigers ground out a 2-1 win on what Michael Fornabaio described as a “sleepy afternoon.” [CT Post | Soundin’ Off | Sound Tigers]
- Stephen Gionta returned to the squad during that win against Springfield. [Soundin’ Off]
- The ECHL Railers won 4-1 behind 27-shot second period. They were just gaming their Corsi.
- The Isles’ Dads trip finished up yesterday; one of the attendants was Brock Nelson’s grandfather, a 1960 U.S. Men’s Hockey gold medalist. [Islanders]
- Isles prospect Nick Pastujov scored as the Wolverines beat Wisconsin in the shootout. [Michigan Daily]
Elsewhere
- Last night’s NHL scores. The Golden Knights win again at home and the Rangers shut out the Sens.
- All About the Jersey’s Metro snapshot also looks at key players for each team.
- Old friend Radko Gudas was suspended 10 games for an ugly slash to the head/neck of Mathieu Perreault. [NHL.com]
- His Flyers will host the Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field next season as a part of the Stadium Series. [BSH]
- Toby Enstrom will miss eight weeks with an injury. [NHL.com]
The Islanders are running sales on tickets and other events today so take a look. Lunch with Doug Weight sounds like fun.
-
