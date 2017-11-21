Islanders News: Halak, the dads, Harris and you’re no Gud-as
Islanders News: Halak, the dads, Harris and you’re no Gud-as
Also: Let’s fawn over prospects and Coyotes, shall we?
One more day until the traditional Islanders “Oh man, they’re playing again and I’m between courses?” Thanksgiving three-in-four begins with a home-and-home against the Flyers.
Islanders Reading
- Unlike just about all of #Islestwitter, Doug Weight was not bashing Jaroslav Halak’s play on Sunday. (Neither was I, for what it’s worth, so unleash your arrows...) But he’ll need to be better to retake Greiss. [Newsday]
- More on the awesome dad (and grandpas) trip. [MSG]
- Charlie drops an entertaining reminder/history lesson on the night Al Arbour scratched original Billy Harris, ending his iron man streak and sending a message to a struggling contender. [LHH Fanpost]
- 20 thoughts on the Isles at the first quarter mark. [Isles Blog]
- Logan Cockerill is on the board for BU, Kieffer Bellows is up to 28 points in 19 games, and Ilya Sorokin shut out Kazan in this prospect update. [Isles]
J-E-T-S
Dan’s latest Golden Girls Sports episode is of interest to you JIMs out there. [Golden Girls Sports]
Elsewhere
- Last night’s scores include the Capitals losing in regulation at home to the Flames, the Devils winning in OT in Minnesota, and the Blue Jackets beating Buffalo in regulation. Adjust your Metro bloodsport standings accordingly.
- By sabotaging his roster and making cap room for tomorrow, Peter Chiarelli has ruined 2017-18 and the last year of Connor McDavid’s ELC. [Oilers Nation]
- Speaking of which...are the Canadiens headed for a rebuild? [Sportsnet]
- Joe Pavelski is playing through a nasty injury but is still effective, his coach says. [NHL]
- As the Coyotes sweep their way through Eastern Canada, Clayton Keller is “dominating” the Calder race at the quarter pole. [NHL]
- Since the ‘Yotes were in Toronto, we were inundated with Toronto-centric media hyping Keller (understandably so) and OEL’s manifest destiny to become Maple Leafs, but there’s nothing there, per usual. [TSN]
- No really, they’re not trading Ekman-Larsson (right now). [SB Nation]
- This is from a St. Louis reporter, not Toronto, and it’s pretty good: The competitive drive and training that has taken the “undersized” Keller to early success. [Athletic]
- David Backes skated with the Bruins for the first time since having intestinal surgery. [NHL]
- Radko Gudas won’t be able to maim any Islanders tomorrow night nor Friday; he’s on a 10-game suspension. [BSH]
Not Only, But Also
- You don’t need to watch the whole thing, but I defy you to skim through any segment of this “Slippery Stairs” Japanese game show and not laugh. [SB Nation]
