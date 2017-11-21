Islanders News: Halak, the dads, Harris and you’re no Gud-as

Also: Let’s fawn over prospects and Coyotes, shall we?

One more day until the traditional Islanders “Oh man, they’re playing again and I’m between courses?” Thanksgiving three-in-four begins with a home-and-home against the Flyers.

Islanders Reading

Unlike just about all of #Islestwitter, Doug Weight was not bashing Jaroslav Halak’s play on Sunday. (Neither was I, for what it’s worth, so unleash your arrows...) But he’ll need to be better to retake Greiss. [Newsday]

More on the awesome dad (and grandpas) trip. [MSG]

Charlie drops an entertaining reminder/history lesson on the night Al Arbour scratched original Billy Harris, ending his iron man streak and sending a message to a struggling contender. [LHH Fanpost]

20 thoughts on the Isles at the first quarter mark. [Isles Blog]

Logan Cockerill is on the board for BU, Kieffer Bellows is up to 28 points in 19 games, and Ilya Sorokin shut out Kazan in this prospect update. [Isles]

J-E-T-S

Dan’s latest Golden Girls Sports episode is of interest to you JIMs out there. [Golden Girls Sports]

Elsewhere

Not Only, But Also