Islanders News: Halak wins, Eberle speaks, Barzal goes Deutsch, Dal Colle scores

The Isles extend their win streak to three in Ottawa.

The Islanders won a tight one in Ottawa last night to take both games in a back-to-back weekend and build a little three-game win streak. They survived a parade of Senators power plays — many on shaky-at-best calls on Johnny Boychuk, Jordan Eberle (seriously you were right there and you called that interference?!) and Scott Mayfield — but lost Casey Cizikas to injury.

Naturally, Cizikas tried to come back in the game twice, but ultimately left for good. It wasn’t really clear what was wrong after he took a bad spill into the boards, other than him favoring his right leg afterward. This bears watching. The fact he came back for a draw later at least suggests (hopefully) that it’s not a major break/tear kind of issue.

Next they host Thomas Vanek and the Canucks on Tuesday.

I find examples like this throughout the league, and I just like to call them out here and there for those who think the Isles are just evil and wrong for ever daring to hamper Joshua Ho-Sang’s creativity. This is Mike Yeo talking about offensively talented Sam Blais, whose game still needs rounding out:

“What he needs to do with his play without the puck, he has to be easier to read off from his teammates. If you're not making the players you're on the ice with better, if it's too difficult for them to know where you're going, then obviously there's a lot of times you're in between and in between is death in this league. That's what we're talking to him about and that's where we're hoping to see improvement in talking to him and talking to the people who are watching him. “He's got lifelong habits that need to be changed. We want to see his creativity, we want to see his instincts with the puck. Our success has been because we play as a five-man unit and so we have to make sure guys are fitting into that. We're also not going to bury him if he makes a mistake.”

It’s not that individual creativity is bad. Or that mistakes must be buried. It’s that your teammates need to have some idea of what you’re doing (think Barzal), or else many things that worked at the lower level can backfire.

Blais scored his first NHL goal last night, by the way. Maybe demoting him didn’t ruin him.

Last night’s NHL scores include the Penguins beating the Lightning, the Devils winning in overtime, and the Capitals winning in Toronto with an Ovechkin hat trick (EN).