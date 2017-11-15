Islanders News: Ho-Sang sick, Prince near, Beauvillier back
Islanders News: Ho-Sang sick, Prince near, Beauvillier back
Also: All of the cuteness on the Isles’ visits to elementary schools.
One more open day before the Islanders resume their game schedule by hosting the Hurricanes. Despite a stumbling start, the Canes with their outstanding young defense should be a real threat this year (seriously, for real this time!). [SB Nation]
Islanders Reading
- Anthony Beauvillier was back at practice, Joshua Ho-Sang sat out with illness, and even Shane Prince (still on IR) was back and closing in on a return ahead of schedule. [Isles]
- In the 40th(!) episode of the Islanders Anxiety podcast, Dan and Mike discuss the fun of watching Mathew Barzal, Dan resisting turning into the fan he dreads, and Mike’s instinctual ability to nab free tickets. Note: The audio on Mike is low initially but fixed after the first couple of minutes. [LHH]
- The Isles have been generally good in sum, but their goaltending has not. [CBS NY]
- Why the Islanders’ performance in St. Louis shows Doug Weight is doing something right and also cause for exaggerated headlines. [SNY]
- A look back and ahead for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, as they head to Hartford. [BST | Soundin’ Off]
- Looking back at their last two losses, which featured strong starts and 44 shots on goal in each, but then... [CT Post]
- Yesterday was Islanders School Day and the cuteness overfloweth from the players’ school visits. Laura Albanese covered it for Newsday, but her story only scratches the surface of the fun that was had. Check her Twitter feed and the Isles for much more.
- Here’s a photo gallery from this annual visit to local schools. They hit 10 schools in Brooklyn and on Long Island. [Isles]
- Avs site Mile High Hockey sees our Kulemin injury and tries to interest us in a used but still reliable Blake Comeau. [MHH] That gives us cause to recall the development of the COZO, as chronicled in this 2011 LHH report card.
Islanders School Day Highlights
Again, check those Twitter feeds linked above, but here are some gems:
Hahaha. Kid asks Eberle what the Isles need to do to get better. "We need better leadership and defensemen" he deadpans while pointing to Tavares and Leddy.— Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) November 14, 2017
Kids asked a lot about Canada, which is, you know, all the way up there.
Tavares: Toronto is a big city, like New York.— Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) November 14, 2017
Eberle: Canada is cold.
Leddy: *is from Minnesota* https://t.co/2ZLv9BbnVJ
"Let's it up!"— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 14, 2017
The cheer squad at Cultural Arts Academy in Brooklyn bringing it to a new level on #IslesSchoolDay! pic.twitter.com/ZMDGI8uuhM
And here are your New York Islanders! These guys really made our students (and staff's) day!! Thanks for coming to Schwarting! #weareplainedge @Sch_Principal @NYIslanders @NYIslandersPR pic.twitter.com/hfdDNdeZai— Kristin Butler (@KButler423) November 14, 2017
"Wow, you've got some energy," John Tavares matter of factly to a room of screaming elementary school kids. It was the most John Tavares thing ever. Trust me.— Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) November 14, 2017
Elsewhere
Here are last night’s scores on a busy night.
- Brutal: Mirco Mueller is out with an “upper body” I mean fractured clavicle. [AATJ]
- The Sedin twins’ ice time has dropped under Travis Green, but they are still a featured part of the power play...and it’s not working. [TSN]
- Here’s a look at Canes’ road trip from their perspective. [Canes Country]
- Arranging NHL GM’s by the hotness of their seats. [Down Goes Brown @ Sportsnet]
- Speaking of which, Peter Forsberg says his ol’ buddy Joe Sakic is doing just fine with the Avalanche. [Sportsnet]
- Facing injuries to Carey Price and Al Montoya, the Canadiens claimed Antti Niemi off waivers for some reason. His goalie coach and his current GM were both with him during his Cup year in Chicago. [HEOTP]
- The Habs and Senators unveiled their jerseys for the Centennial Classic. Pass, or fail, or meh? [NHL]
- You may not remember (or perhaps weren’t born yet), but Hamilton, Ontario, was an expansion candidate back when the Senators and Lightning joined. Don Cherry says he would’ve been named coach and, of course, it would have been “one of the best franchises.” [Sportsnet]Hamilton, Ontari
- Kevin Shattenkirk and his beloved Broadway Redpants appear to have found their groove. [NY Times]
- Should the Avalanche keep prime Duchene trade bounty Samuel Girard in the NHL this year or return him to junior? Seems like their decision is already made. [MHH]
-
Canadiens, Sens unveil NHL 100 jerseys
The two teams will meet outdoors on December 16 in Ottawa
-
The wacky world of the NHL Hall of Fame
Horse hair, beer and Jaromir Jagr creamy peanut butter -- yep, it's all on display at Hall...
-
Sven Baertschi donates to HEROS for goal
Baertschi wants to give back to at-risk kids with every goal he scores this season
-
Power Rankings: Rangers surging upward
Both New York teams remain among the NHL's hottest in mid-November
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start