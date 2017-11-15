Islanders News: Ho-Sang sick, Prince near, Beauvillier back

Also: All of the cuteness on the Isles’ visits to elementary schools.

One more open day before the Islanders resume their game schedule by hosting the Hurricanes. Despite a stumbling start, the Canes with their outstanding young defense should be a real threat this year (seriously, for real this time!). [SB Nation]

Islanders School Day Highlights

Again, check those Twitter feeds linked above, but here are some gems:

Hahaha. Kid asks Eberle what the Isles need to do to get better. "We need better leadership and defensemen" he deadpans while pointing to Tavares and Leddy. — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) November 14, 2017

Kids asked a lot about Canada, which is, you know, all the way up there.

Tavares: Toronto is a big city, like New York.

Eberle: Canada is cold.

Leddy: *is from Minnesota* https://t.co/2ZLv9BbnVJ — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) November 14, 2017

"Let's it up!"



The cheer squad at Cultural Arts Academy in Brooklyn bringing it to a new level on #IslesSchoolDay! pic.twitter.com/ZMDGI8uuhM — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 14, 2017

And here are your New York Islanders! These guys really made our students (and staff's) day!! Thanks for coming to Schwarting! #weareplainedge @Sch_Principal @NYIslanders @NYIslandersPR pic.twitter.com/hfdDNdeZai — Kristin Butler (@KButler423) November 14, 2017

"Wow, you've got some energy," John Tavares matter of factly to a room of screaming elementary school kids. It was the most John Tavares thing ever. Trust me. — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) November 14, 2017

