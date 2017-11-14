Islanders News: Kulemin surgery; goalie battle, Cup odds, Potvin and prospects
Islanders News: Kulemin surgery; goalie battle, Cup odds, Potvin and prospects
In which Thomas Greiss takes a turn as maybe #1
Good morning, the Islanders are still off till Thursday but their many Hall of Famers now have new company after last night’s inductions.
Islanders Reading
- In not surprising but still worst-case news, Nikolay Kulemin did have shoulder surgery and is expected to be out until May, basically. [LHH | Newsday]
- Thomas Greiss is “dialed in” according to Doug Weight, putting him in the lead to “take the reins” and secure the proper hockey cliches in the crease. [Newsday]
- The Islanders’ decent start and the wide-open Metro has their Stanley Cup odds increasing quite a bit. [Sports Book CA]
- Ryan Bourque is a good fit for Bridgeport and the Sound Tigers are a good rebound fit for him. [CT Post]
- Mathew Barzal is impressing with his passing, but perhaps as importantly, he’s being inspired by seeing John Tavares’ work ethic. [NHL]
- Jean Potvin recalls how he requested a trade to the last-place Islanders. [Isles]
- The prospect update shares a good week for Ben Mirageas in NCAA’s Hockey East and an end to Kieffer Bellows’ 12-game point streak in the WHL. [Isles]
- More on Mirageas from the Providence site. [Friars]
- Cool story and honor for Eric Boguniecki (though referring to him as an “NHL star” is...local TV newsy) [SportsEdge]
- Head of Metal is back with his latest installment guiding you toward finding delicious craft beers on Long Island. [LHH]
Side Project
Dan’s second season of Golden Girls Sports has begun, spotlighting the games of St. Olaf, like ice skating, ice fishing and logrolling, which wasn't just athletic competition, but also a means of legal mediation and a bellwether of personal beauty. [Golden Girls Sports Podcast]
Elsewhere
- Just two games last night, with the Hurricanes (Thursday’s opponent) spanking the Stars, and the Flames outlasting the Blues in a wild one.
- Last night was Hall of Fame induction night. Here are some acceptance speech highlights (and links to full videos) as they inducted some great people and also Jeremy Jacobs. [NHL] Red carpet tales here.
- Former Isles stalwart Travis Hamonic returned to the Flames lineup from injury last night, but the early returns have not been good. [@Kent_Wilson | The Athletic [sub.]]
- Flames president Brian Burke dished on this and that, including suggesting that the Penguins made some “financial arrangements” to get Jaromir Jagr out of Czech military service. Also: Jagr gave the best answer ever to why he hadn’t been a captain by age 18. [Sportsnet]
- Six playoff hopefuls that have struggled to start the season. [SB Nation]
- Talk about a power couple: the former captains of the U.S. and Canadian women’s hockey teams welcome a baby girl. No pressure, kid. [CBC]
- And sticking with women’s hockey, a look back at the recent Four Nations Tournament. [PPP]
- Through force of breeding and the will of a four-year-old, I am slowly but surely getting “Frozen” references. So the back of Aaron Dell’s mask eventually makes me laugh. [SB Nation]
- John Scott takes a turn at the Canadiens alumni game. [HEOTP]
-
Power Rankings: Rangers surging upward
Both New York teams remain among the NHL's hottest in mid-November
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start
-
Boyle gets first goal since diagnosis
Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September
-
Bieksa goes undercover to prank Ducks
The veteran defenseman for the Ducks pulled off another great prank at the expense of his...
-
NHL already eyeing '22 Beijing Olympics?
'It's presumed the league cannot afford to miss out on' the Olympics opportunity in China