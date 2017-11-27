Islanders News: Penalties down; Nostalgia up; Deadly Metro

Islanders News: Penalties down; Nostalgia up; Deadly Metro

Also, have you ever wondered what the NHL will look like in a century?

Extremely disappointed to report that Thanksgiving weekend is over and that we must return to work. And there’s no Islanders hockey to get us through the day, to satiate us. Terrible thing, really.

Islanders News

  • The Isles often go as John Tavares does, with low penalty totals for both he and the team the latest instance of such. [Newsday]
  • The Bourque family was responsible for all four regulation goals, but Ryan and the Sound Tigers prevailed over his brother, Chris, and the Hershey Bears. [Sound Tigers | CT Post]
  • Arnaud Durandeau recorded a hat trick as Halifax defeated Saint John’s in a game I’m sure has Atlantic Canada buzzing.
  • VIDEO: Islanders greats of many generations reminisce on what it means to wear the blue and orange. [MSG]

Here, There, Everywhere

  • Last night’s NHL scores. Ryan Strome scored the game-winner for the Oilers - good for the old friend.
  • The Devils sit in first and the division appears murderous as ever in this week’s Weekly Metropolitan Division Snapshot. [AATJ]
  • Former player Geoff Courtnall has overcome multiple concussions, his father’s suicide, and alcohol addiction to get to where he is now. [The Province]
  • Wonderfully creative: take a peek one hundred years into the future of the NHL. [SBN]
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop