Islanders News: Penalties down; Nostalgia up; Deadly Metro

Also, have you ever wondered what the NHL will look like in a century?

Extremely disappointed to report that Thanksgiving weekend is over and that we must return to work. And there’s no Islanders hockey to get us through the day, to satiate us. Terrible thing, really.

Islanders News

The Isles often go as John Tavares does, with low penalty totals for both he and the team the latest instance of such. [Newsday]

The Bourque family was responsible for all four regulation goals, but Ryan and the Sound Tigers prevailed over his brother, Chris, and the Hershey Bears. [Sound Tigers | CT Post]

Arnaud Durandeau recorded a hat trick as Halifax defeated Saint John’s in a game I’m sure has Atlantic Canada buzzing.

VIDEO: Islanders greats of many generations reminisce on what it means to wear the blue and orange. [MSG]

Here, There, Everywhere