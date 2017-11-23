Islanders News: Tavares sets the table, we all give thanks
Islanders News: Tavares sets the table, we all give thanks
Hockey news and notes for Islanders fans.
Happy (American) Thanksgiving to all. No hockey today, so enjoy the turkey, stuffing, dessert, football, family and everything else you can. Just be out of bed by 4 pm tomorrow when the Islanders complete their home-at-home with the Flyers.
Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving.— Johnny Boychuk (@joboych) November 23, 2017
Oh, and keep an eye on today’s Thanksgiving Parade. The NHL’s annual float will feature one Raymond Bourque and one Bryan Trottier, there to advertise tomorrow’s NBC Showdown game. Trottier will be repping the Penguins, though. Still, Trots.
Islanders reads
- Recaps: LHH | Newsday | Islanders | NHL.com | NYI Skinny | BSH
- This time last year, Anders Lee only had two assists on the season. Safe to say he’s turned things around. [Newsday]
- Some notes about travel and other topics from Sound Tigers practice. [Soundin’ Off]
- Couple more goals for Kieffer Bellows as Portland romped all over the Calgary Hitmen 7-3. [Winterhawks]
- Johnny Boychuk and Cal Clutterbuck designed their own hats that you can buy at Northwell Health Ice Center:
.@joboych and Cal Clutterbuck put their for design to the test, creating their own custom @NewEraCap #Isles hats!— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 22, 2017
Available NOW at the pro shop at @NHIceCenter. Check it out: pic.twitter.com/ggFVwtuuDo
Around the table
- Last night’s many, many NHL scores. Every team but the Blues played. The Canucks, who the Islanders play in their next home game, beat the Penguins, 5-2.
- The Red Wings lost to Edmonton and coach Jeff Blashill dropped a “passengers” on Anthony Mantha. [Sportsnet]
- Speaking of St. Louis, how good has Brayden Schenn been for them? [SBN]
- The Devils will be without Kyle Palmieri for 4-6 weeks thanks to a broken foot. [AATJ]
- Elliotte Friedman fights through the flu to bring us all 31 Thoughts. Welcome Oliver Ekman-Larsson to the John Tavares party.
- At the quarter mark of the season, the Habs are the league’s punchline. [Sportsnet]
- Chance the Rapper’s funny SNL sketch highlights hockey’s accessability problem. [FTF]
- It should come as no surprise that chatty former Coyotes tough guy Paul Bissonnette is settling into life as a broadcaster. [SI.com]
- Remember Tomas Jurco? He’s in the AHL now and doing well but Blackhawks fans are unsure of what that means. [SCH]
- Ol’ pal P.A. Parenteau wants to use the KHL as a way to get to the Olympics. Good luck, buddy. [KHL.ru]
- The ECHL has been the way for British-born Liam Sewell to become a North American on-ice hockey official. [ECHL]
- More on that Brooklyn Americans documentary and I still want to see. [Whig-Standard]
- Dang these Sabres Winter Classic jerseys are sweet. Maybe I’ll pick one up when they’re on sale at the NHL Store. 21 or 26 please. [Sportsnet]
Holiday gatherings can be stressful, interminable or just plain boring. If you feel you need to zone out for a minute to get your bearings back, just cue up this masterpiece a dozen or so more times. Or just drop to your knees and be thankful for this man.
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
NHL's outdoor game is going to Philly
Lincoln Financial Field will play host to the annual outdoor game on Feb. 23, 2019