Islanders News: Tavares sets the table, we all give thanks

Islanders News: Tavares sets the table, we all give thanks

Hockey news and notes for Islanders fans.

Happy (American) Thanksgiving to all. No hockey today, so enjoy the turkey, stuffing, dessert, football, family and everything else you can. Just be out of bed by 4 pm tomorrow when the Islanders complete their home-at-home with the Flyers.

Oh, and keep an eye on today’s Thanksgiving Parade. The NHL’s annual float will feature one Raymond Bourque and one Bryan Trottier, there to advertise tomorrow’s NBC Showdown game. Trottier will be repping the Penguins, though. Still, Trots.

Islanders reads

Around the table

  • Last night’s many, many NHL scores. Every team but the Blues played. The Canucks, who the Islanders play in their next home game, beat the Penguins, 5-2.
  • The Red Wings lost to Edmonton and coach Jeff Blashill dropped a “passengers” on Anthony Mantha. [Sportsnet]
  • Speaking of St. Louis, how good has Brayden Schenn been for them? [SBN]
  • The Devils will be without Kyle Palmieri for 4-6 weeks thanks to a broken foot. [AATJ]
  • Elliotte Friedman fights through the flu to bring us all 31 Thoughts. Welcome Oliver Ekman-Larsson to the John Tavares party.
  • At the quarter mark of the season, the Habs are the league’s punchline. [Sportsnet]
  • Chance the Rapper’s funny SNL sketch highlights hockey’s accessability problem. [FTF]
  • It should come as no surprise that chatty former Coyotes tough guy Paul Bissonnette is settling into life as a broadcaster. [SI.com]
  • Remember Tomas Jurco? He’s in the AHL now and doing well but Blackhawks fans are unsure of what that means. [SCH]
  • Ol’ pal P.A. Parenteau wants to use the KHL as a way to get to the Olympics. Good luck, buddy. [KHL.ru]
  • The ECHL has been the way for British-born Liam Sewell to become a North American on-ice hockey official. [ECHL]
  • More on that Brooklyn Americans documentary and I still want to see. [Whig-Standard]
  • Dang these Sabres Winter Classic jerseys are sweet. Maybe I’ll pick one up when they’re on sale at the NHL Store. 21 or 26 please. [Sportsnet]

Holiday gatherings can be stressful, interminable or just plain boring. If you feel you need to zone out for a minute to get your bearings back, just cue up this masterpiece a dozen or so more times. Or just drop to your knees and be thankful for this man.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories