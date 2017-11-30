Islanders News: Tavares, Tavares, Tavares, and oh! Tavares
Also, Ladd has been better, and the potential for individual awards going to the Isles.
The last day of November is upon us. May December be pleasant for everyone.
Islanders Things
- His looming free agency was believed to be a distraction by many, but John Tavares (and his team) are proving everyone wrong. [Newsday]
- Uncle Bob McKenzie and Elliotte Friedman, in separate media appearances, answered questions about how the strong play early on has contributed to the odds Tavares sticks around - it can’t hurt, that’s for sure. [FanRag]
- Bryan Trottier says that he and other former Islander greats hope he stays forever, adding that he is the perfect captain for this team. [Newsday]
- Andrew Ladd is off to a much better start this season. [Islanders]
- The latest Isle Seat Podcast features Calvin de Haan and coverage of the four-game winning streak.
- Some players on the team are making a strong case for individual awards. [IPB]
- The Sound Tigers have become somewhat of a talent factory, and are off to a pretty good start. [NHL]
- Stan Fischler reports on the surprise players carrying the local teams. [MSG]
- Fischler also sat down with former Islander and current Canucks head coach Travis Green while Vancouver was in town. [Islanders]
- Pat LaFontaine (who?) recalls playing for both the Islanders and Rangers in “The NHL: 100 Years.” [am NY]
- Satchel Paige ranked the worst 100 NHL jerseys of all-time and I didn’t have to scroll long to see Fishsticks at No. 3. [SBN]
Other Stuff
- The Bruins found a way to topple the Lightning 3-2 and other scores from last night’s NHL games.
- Ian McLaren ranked the top 10 line combinations at 5v5 thus far; no Islanders mentioned, but they’re not the best 5v5 team at the moment. [theScore]
- Cam Talbot hasn’t played up to his caliber yet, and now he may be out for a little while. The Oilers are cursed. [C&B]
- Speaking of teams that are cursed: it’s plain to see that the Sabres and Coyotes are, once again, horrendous. But it’s always fun to dive deep into the abyss and investigate why. [SBN]
