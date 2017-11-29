Islanders News: Win Streaking, Green on Arbour, Bettman on Belmont
Also: Bridgeport and the prospects who are hot
There is only one team in the Metropolitan Division hotter than the Islanders right now, and that’s the Columbus Blue Jackets who hold first place by a point over the Isles after both teams won last night.
The Blue Jackets won via shootout — thus also giving Metro foe Carolina a point — while the Isles had their way with the Canucks, as they are wont to do with just about every Western team that comes to Brooklyn, for some reason.
Islanders Reading
- About last night: Having a dangerous second line sure helps. [LHH | Post | Newsday and the Isles on the quick start, Halak on defense | NHL.com with Ladd on the process | ]
- A treat when the Isles meet the Canucks is the always extensive coverage from the Province. This roundup includes last night, plus childhood friend Sam Gagner on Tavares, Travis Green on Al Arbour, and last night being tough but “not the Shooter Tutor version of [Anders] Nilsson.” [Province]
- Newsflash: Gary Bettman is “wholly, fully, unequivocally supportive” of the Isles’ bid for Belmont. [Newsday]
- The Bridgeport report highlights the Sound Tigers’ six-game point streak. They have another 3-in-3 this weekend. [Isles]
- Meanwhile, 30-year-old Patrick Cullity talks about how he handles going this long without appearing in a game. [CT Post]
- More on last weekend’s Bourque-fest with Hershey. [Soundin’ Off]
- TSN highlights Doug Weight’s comments to Newsday that Nick Leddy should be on the Norris contender list. (Nothing not already in Newsday there, but the video has Weight and Tavares talking about the OT winner against the Flyers.) [TSN]
- Kieffer Bellows and the hot prospects, yo. [Isles]
- Elliotte Friedman’s 31 Thoughts starts with a headline on Jordan Eberle’s quotes about the Edmonton media spotlight, but goes 31 other directions after that. [Sportsnet]
Elsewhere
Last night’s scores include the aforementioned plus the Rangers losing in regulation to the Panthers, and the Flyers losing their ninth straight, this time in regulation. I almost feel bad.
- Meanwhile, the Oilers won but beforehand Peter Chiarelli talked about the “death by a thousand cuts” start the team has had. [Sportsnet | TSN]
- Penguins goalie Matt Murray will be out 2-4 weeks. And the team is trying to find a trade for oft-scratched Ian Cole, who apparently rubs Mike Sullivan wrong. [PensBurgh]
- Can the Stars make the playoffs? I mean yes they can, but it will be a fight. [Dallas Sports Daily]
- Examining shot rates raises some cause for concern with young Mitch Marner. [TSN]
- This is a random “showdown” of the best uniforms in NHL history. Cool pictures, at least. [NHL]
- The IIHF is starting to worry that the IOC’s punishment of Russia’s organized doping will take out the Russian hockey teams and hurt hockey in general. [Sportsnet]
