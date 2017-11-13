Islanders News: Yooou’re Learnin’ the Blues; Captain Jack; Feeling Devilish

Also, the draft class of 2003 continues to make an impact, and Bobby Orr finds himself affiliated with the Islanders.

Quite a response the other night. Proved my assumptions wrong, that’s for sure. Alas, it is still but one game. Happy birthday, Mom.

Islanders News

  • If we learned three things from the game the other night, it’s these three things. [Islanders]
  • The local power rankings are rather impressed by the win, as well. [LHH]
  • VIDEO: John Tavares sits down with Stan Fischler to discuss his series-winning goal against the Panthers and being captain of this team. [MSG]
  • The 11th Annual Islanders Mite Jamboree featured over 150 kids from 16 different teams across Long Island and the city, all hanging out at Northwell Health Ice Center. [Islanders]
  • As part of the Islanders Food Drive, if you bring six approved items to the game on November 22, you’ll receive a voucher for a ticket to a future game. [Islanders]
  • Bobby Orr dropped the ceremonial first puck at a Railers game recently, once again pleasing the fans of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Elsewhere

  • Last night’s NHL scores. Helluva a game between the Blackhawks and the... Devils?
  • Take a peek at those same Devils atop the division, still, in this week’s Metro Division Snapshot. [AATJ]
  • The draft class of 2003 is already regarded as one of, if not the, best draft classes in the NHL of all-time. Four players from that year’s first round start for the Minnesota Wild this season. [Wild]

