Islanders News: Yooou’re Learnin’ the Blues; Captain Jack; Feeling Devilish

Also, the draft class of 2003 continues to make an impact, and Bobby Orr finds himself affiliated with the Islanders.

Quite a response the other night. Proved my assumptions wrong, that’s for sure. Alas, it is still but one game. Happy birthday, Mom.

Islanders News

If we learned three things from the game the other night, it’s these three things. [Islanders]

The local power rankings are rather impressed by the win, as well. [LHH]

VIDEO: John Tavares sits down with Stan Fischler to discuss his series-winning goal against the Panthers and being captain of this team. [MSG]

The 11th Annual Islanders Mite Jamboree featured over 150 kids from 16 different teams across Long Island and the city, all hanging out at Northwell Health Ice Center. [Islanders]

As part of the Islanders Food Drive, if you bring six approved items to the game on November 22, you’ll receive a voucher for a ticket to a future game. [Islanders]

Bobby Orr dropped the ceremonial first puck at a Railers game recently, once again pleasing the fans of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Elsewhere