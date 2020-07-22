Watch Now: Top Wagering Trends: Best NHL Wager To Make Now ( 1:34 )

The New York Islanders new home has a new name. The team has reached a 20-year naming rights deal with wealth management service UBS for the arena. It is expected to open in 2021-22 and will be known as UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

The $1.5 billion arena project brings the team back on Long Island, in the Belmont Park racetrack area.

Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky said (via Associated Press):

"UBS Arena will stand as a beacon of strength, resilience, achievement and community, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with our loyal fans. We're thrilled to be partners with UBS on this transformational project that will be so important to the New York economy for decades."

The arena will honor some famous New York landmarks, from Grand Central Terminal to Prospect Park Boathouse and the Park Avenue Armory.

The undertaking is not just for the 19,000 seat arena, there will also be shops, restaurants and a hotel, expected to generate around $25 billion for the economy.

The Islanders and UBS gave more details of the surrounding area plans on Wednesday, saying 30% of construction contracting dollars are earmarked for state-certified minority- and female-owned businesses, and 6% to service-disabled, veteran-owned businesses.

While they await the grand opening of their new ice, the Islanders have split home games between Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.