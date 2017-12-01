Islanders Videocast #3: Should the Isles go All-In? With special guest Carey Haber

A Third Isles Videocast to discuss with Carey Haber a question he posed on twitter: Should the Isles go all-in on the 2017-18 season?

Next Wednesday at my Youtube page at 9:30 p.m. ET, I'll be livestreaming another Video-cast and I’ll be joined by Carey Haber (@Habermetrics5 on twitter).

The Topic? Well, Carey speculated on Twitter that he thought the Isles should really go all-in on this season and should explore the trade market to really try and win the Cup THIS year, possibly at the expense of the future. We’ll discuss the season so far and whether this is the right idea at this point.

The stream will be viewable here. If you can’t be there, I’ll embed the archive into this post by Thursday morning.

What is a video-cast you ask? Well it's like a podcast, except we'll be livestreaming to a video site (for this first one, we'll be using Youtube Video) so that we can present things on screen - stats, for instance. We'll be a little limited in what we can show due to copyright laws (I'd love to be able to show clips of Various Isles Players from last year for instance, but I'm pretty sure that'd get my channel taken down), but the format should allow us to show the numbers, rather than simply talk about them.

If you have any questions in advance you can think of, please post them in the comments to this post.

Otherwise, I'll see you at the livestream!