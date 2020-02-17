Islanders vs. Coyotes odds, line: 2020 NHL picks, Feb. 17 predictions from advanced computer model

The Arizona Coyotes attempt to strengthen their NHL playoff picture outlook when they host the New York Islanders on Monday. The opening faceoff from Gila River Arena is set for 4 p.m. ET. Arizona (29-24-8) is even in points with Calgary for the wild-card berths after skating past Washington 3-1 at home on Saturday. The Coyotes, who avoided a third straight loss with the triumph, have not qualified for the postseason since winning the Pacific Division and reaching the conference final in 2012.

New York (33-18-6) is seeking its first win on a four-game road trip after being shut out in each of the first two contests. The Islanders, who scored five goals in each of their two games prior to the trek, have won three straight meetings with the Coyotes and are riding a seven-game point streak (5-0-2) in the all-time series. Arizona is a -133 favorite on the money line in the latest Coyotes vs. Islanders odds, while the over-under for total goals scored is five. Before making any Islanders vs. Coyotes picks, check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors like current form, individual matchups, injuries and short- and long-term trends. Looking to build on its profits thus far in the 2019-20 season on its NHL picks, the model seeks the best values on the money line, puck line and total.

Now, the model has set its sights on Islanders vs. Coyotes. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NHL lines and trends for Coyotes vs. Islanders.

Coyotes vs. Islanders spread: Arizona -1.5

Coyotes vs. Islanders over-under: 5 goals

Coyotes vs. Islanders money line: Arizona -133, NY Islanders +115

AZ: C Brad Richardson's next game will be his 800th in the NHL

NYI: Islanders have been outscored 6-0 on their road trip

Why the Coyotes have value

The model knows that Arizona is one of the best teams in the league on the penalty kill this season as it ranks sixth with an 83.4 percent success rate. The Coyotes were 3-for-3 in Saturday's win over the Capitals and have kept the opposition without a goal in their last 15 short-handed situations.

Christian Dvorak ranks second on the team with a career-high 18 goals, one behind leader Conor Garland. The 24-year-old native of Illinois, who recorded 15 tallies in each of his first two NHL seasons before being limited to two in 20 games last campaign due to surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle, has scored in two of his last three contests.

Why the Islanders have value

Even so, Arizona isn't necessarily the best value on the Islanders vs. Coyotes money line. New York is among the league leaders in fewest goals allowed at 155 and could get even better in that category after making a key acquisition on Sunday. The Islanders dealt defensive prospect David Quenneville and a 2021 second-round draft pick to New Jersey for veteran Andy Greene, a 37-year-old blue-liner who posted a plus-1 rating on a Devils team that entered Sunday with a minus-43 goal differential.

Mathew Barzal leads New York with 48 points and registered eight in seven contests prior to the team's current road trip. Josh Bailey, whose 37 points rank third on the Islanders, notched a goal and five assists over three games before coming up empty in his last two outings while Anthony Beauvillier, who is four goals shy of the career high of 21 he set in 2017-18, has recorded eight points -- five tallies -- in his last nine contests.

How to make Coyotes vs. Islanders picks

We can tell you that the model is leaning over as the simulations give Brock Nelson and Garland the best chance to score for their respective sides, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Coyotes vs. Islanders? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Islanders vs. Coyotes money line to jump on Monday, all from the advanced model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 times.