Ivan Provorov levels Brad Marchand with a hit to the head

Ivan Provorov levels Brad Marchand with a hit to the head

Thoughts on the hit?

Late in the first period, Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov leveled Brad Marchand with a hit to the head that sent Marchand, who just returned from injury (a suspected concussion per NESN).

Marchand went down the tunnel shortly after the tunnel and likely will not return.

You could argue Marchand put himself in a vulnerable spot and crouched low; however Provorov clearly made principle contact with the head and appeared to follow through with his arm/elbow, although that could be his momentum.

Here’s last years Pastrnak hit that lead to a suspension for comparison:

The league will almost certainly review the hit, although I personally don’t expect any discipline. What are your thoughts?

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories