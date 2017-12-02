Ivan Provorov levels Brad Marchand with a hit to the head

Thoughts on the hit?

Late in the first period, Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov leveled Brad Marchand with a hit to the head that sent Marchand, who just returned from injury (a suspected concussion per NESN).

Marchand gets his bell rung pic.twitter.com/LD4qNsq544 — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) December 2, 2017

Marchand went down the tunnel shortly after the tunnel and likely will not return.

You could argue Marchand put himself in a vulnerable spot and crouched low; however Provorov clearly made principle contact with the head and appeared to follow through with his arm/elbow, although that could be his momentum.

Here’s last years Pastrnak hit that lead to a suspension for comparison:

Best look at Pastrnak’s hit on Girardi. Little bit high, but shouldn’t be suspension-worthy. pic.twitter.com/kbWCnU1vYv — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 27, 2016

The league will almost certainly review the hit, although I personally don’t expect any discipline. What are your thoughts?