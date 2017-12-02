Ivan Provorov levels Brad Marchand with a hit to the head
Ivan Provorov levels Brad Marchand with a hit to the head
Thoughts on the hit?
Late in the first period, Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov leveled Brad Marchand with a hit to the head that sent Marchand, who just returned from injury (a suspected concussion per NESN).
Marchand gets his bell rung pic.twitter.com/LD4qNsq544— Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) December 2, 2017
Marchand went down the tunnel shortly after the tunnel and likely will not return.
You could argue Marchand put himself in a vulnerable spot and crouched low; however Provorov clearly made principle contact with the head and appeared to follow through with his arm/elbow, although that could be his momentum.
Here’s last years Pastrnak hit that lead to a suspension for comparison:
Best look at Pastrnak’s hit on Girardi. Little bit high, but shouldn’t be suspension-worthy. pic.twitter.com/kbWCnU1vYv— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 27, 2016
The league will almost certainly review the hit, although I personally don’t expect any discipline. What are your thoughts?
-
Preds' Forsberg might be NHL's hottest
The repeat 30-goal scorer is off to the races in 2017-18, and the Predators are scarier than...
-
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...