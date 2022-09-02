After much speculation that he would be traded, J.T. Miller will be staying with the Vancouver Canucks for eight more seasons after the 2022-23 campaign. The Canucks announced Friday that Miller has signed a seven-year contract extension worth $56 million.

Miller, 29, is coming off a career year with the Canucks in which he totaled 32 goals, 67 assists and 99 points. He has one more season left on his current contract at $5.25 million, and then Miller's cap hit will jump to $8 million once this new extension kicks in the following year.

With Vancouver already struggling to get underneath the salary cap, Miller seemed like a potential candidate for a trade, but this extension has squashed that possibility.

In June 2019, the Canucks acquired Miller in a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Since arriving in Vancouver, Miller has become one of the franchise's best players, recording 74 goals and 217 points in three seasons with the Canucks.

The Canucks have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but Miller has been a bright spot for the club. Now, he will try to lead the franchise back to the postseason and Stanley Cup contention.

Miller was the No. 15 overall selection by the New York Rangers in the 2011 NHL Draft. He spent five full seasons with the Rangers and was traded to the Lightning in February 2018. In 637 career games played, Miller has accumulated 169 goals, 285 assists and 454 points.