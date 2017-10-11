Jagr, Thornton, Lundqvist among players aiming for all-time milestones in 2017-18

A handful of players didn't waste any time in the 2017-18 NHL season making history, etching their names into the record books with back-to-back hat tricks and the like, but what about those who are on the road to even more sustained prominence?

What about those, like longtime New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist , who are surpassing all-time greats on career leader boards by the game?

With some help from numbers at QuantHockey.com, here's a look at some of the best of today's current record seekers -- a collection of NHL veterans who are primed to climb up the all-time record books in 2017-18:

Career points

Wayne Gretzky's 2,857 points are out of reach and then some, but Jaromir Jagr , with his newfound home in Calgary, has a chance to pad his No. 2 numbers ahead of legends like Mark Messier, Gordie Howe and Ron Francis. Behind him, unless Jarome Iginla finds a team during the 2017-18 campaign, the only top-50 candidate of note is Joe Thornton , the ageless San Jose Sharks captain.

18. Jari Kurri: 1,398

19. Luc Robitaille: 1,394

20. Joe Thornton: 1,392

Career goals

Gretzky is, of course, out of reach, but if Jagr can somehow muster his way through not only the 2017-18 campaign but a couple more years, who's to say he can't also become No. 2 in all-time goals scored? Long shot, we know. Other than the 45-year-old forward, the Washington Capitals ' Alex Ovechkin is in line for a jump up the board, especially after his flaming-hot start to the new year. Given a change of scenery at age 38, Patrick Marleau could also be in for a big rise toward the top 30.

1. Wayne Gretzky: 894

2. Gordie Howe: 801

3. Jaromir Jagr: 765

20. Mark Recchi: 577

21. Mike Bossy: 573

22. Alexander Ovechkin: 565

39. Jeremy Roenick: 513

40. Gilbert Perreault: 512

41. Patrick Marleau: 510

Career shutouts

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Martin Brodeur is far and above the leader of the pack with his 125 career shutouts, but the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers have some top-20 representation this year. The former's Roberto Luongo , entering 2017-18 at age 38, has a shot to crack the top 10, while Henrik "The King" Lundqvist is primed for a move into the top 15.

9. Ed Belfour: 76

10. Tony Esposito: 76

11. Roberto Luongo: 73

14. Roy Worters: 67

15. Patrick Roy: 66

16. Henrik Lundqvist: 62

Career wins

Brodeur is also the headliner in this category with an astounding 691 total victories, but Luongo and Lundqvist are joined by longtime Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and new Anaheim Ducks backup Ryan Miller in the hunt for top-10 recognition. As the face of the Vegas Golden Knights these days, Fleury should have a legitimate opportunity to ascend.

3. Ed Belfour: 484

4. Curtis Joseph: 454

5. Roberto Luongo: 453

8. Tony Esposito: 423

9. Glenn Hall: 407

10. Henrik Lundqvist: 406

13. Dominik Hasek: 389

14. Mike Vernon: 385

15. Marc-Andre Fleury: 377

17. Andy Moog: 372

18. Tom Barrasso: 369

19. Ryan Miller: 358