Jaromir Jagr reportedly agrees to deal with Calgary Flames, his ninth NHL team
The 45-year-old Jagr is set to join his ninth NHL team for a 24th season in the league
The legendary NHL career of Jaromir Jagr isn't over just yet. Just days before the new season is set to begin, the 45-year-old Czech winger has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Calgary Flames.
Jagr, who entered the league as an 18-year-old in 1990, will join his ninth NHL club and play his 24th year in the league. He joins a Flames team that hopes to contend for a playoff spot this season.
The future Hall of Famer was an unrestricted free agent all summer and seemed to receive shockingly little interest despite posting 46 points in 82 games with the Florida Panthers last season. He may be old, but he's still a productive NHL player. Jagr said he planned on playing overseas if an NHL deal didn't come, but the Flames ultimately extended a contract to bring him to Calgary.
It's also worth noting that Jagr is just 36 points away from moving into a tie with Gordie Howe for the second-most in NHL history.
