Jaromir Jagr's hockey career isn't over quite yet. The 48-year-old forward will play for Kladno in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, getting on the ice as a player once again. Kladno is his hometown club that he owns. Kladno is currently in the second tier of Czech hockey.

The will be the 33rd season that Jagr has played professional hockey, with stints in the NHL, Czech Republic, German league, Italian league and KHL.

Somehow after all this time he manages to stay ready for the ice and in shape to play.

Jagr spoke to NHL.com in November about the preparation for this season and the current goals he has.

"This year is very different from others. We don't know what is waiting for us tomorrow and it takes a lot of energy. This year I wasn't practicing as hard as in previous years but I still want to play this season. I think it might happen in the playoffs," he said. "I want to be a player who helps his team to win. I'm not this player now but I want to help [Kladno] to return to the top division.

Jagr continued discusses his future, saying:

"I can't say how long I want to keep playing. The game is getting more difficult. I think I kind of lost the drive when I wanted to prove that I'm still capable of getting better. I feel a lack of motivation to keep playing, though this year is definitely not the last in my career."

His last game in the NHL was in 2017 with the Calgary Flames.

The hockey legend played in 1,733 NHL games in his career, the third most in league history, behind Gordie Howe or Mark Messier. During his time in the league he recorded 1,921 points, the second most behind the great Wayne Gretzky.

He also has the third most regular-season goals all-time with 766, is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, was league MVP in 1999 and was award the Art Ross trophy for league's top scorer five times, just to name a few of his accomplishments. Jagr also played for the Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils and Florida Panthers in his 24 season NHL career.

Jagr has an Olympic gold medal from 1998 and also helped the Czech Republic win two World Championship titles.