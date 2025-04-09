Chaz Lucius, a 2021 first-round pick of the Winnipeg Jets, announced his retirement Tuesday as a result of a hereditary tissue disorder. Lucius played for the Jets' AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, this season.

Lucius stated he was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a condition affecting the connective tissue that supports one's joint and organs. Due to Ehler-Danlos syndrome, Lucius dealt with several joint injuries in recent seasons.

"After much discussion and consultation with Chaz, his representatives, and medical professionals, the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club fully supports his difficult decision to retire," the Jets said in a statement. "Chaz's condition and struggles with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) put him at risk of injury if he continues to play at the professional level, so we understand his choice.

"We wish Chaz all the best in his efforts to be an advocate for those dealing with EDS and hope for a bright future in front of him."

Lucius was selected with the No. 18 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Jets. He ended up logging time in the U.S. National Team Development Program before playing two seasons at the University of Minnesota.

The 21-year-old played for the Moose in each of the last three seasons, but missed time as a result of the disorder. Lucius registered nine points (three goals, six assists) in 25 games this season, but had been out of the lineup since early February.

"I feel blessed to have experienced all that hockey gave me over the years even though I am crushed that I cannot continue to pursue my dream of playing in the NHL," Lucius said in a statement, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.