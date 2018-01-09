Jets coach has the perfect answer to Sharks players hating on Winnipeg

Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice looks on during second period action against San Jose Sharks at Bell MTS Place. USATSI

Over the weekend, NBC Sports California made the mistake of sharing a (since-deleted) tweet that featured several San Jose Sharks players badmouthing the city of Winnipeg. The players cited various reasons -- including darkness, the cold and shabby hotel internet -- why Winnipeg was their least-favorite road destination in the NHL.

Well, it turns out Winnipeg got pretty pissed about those complaints.

Dayna Spiring, president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg, broke out some hard-hitting facts in a swift response against those hatin' Sharks players -- Tomas Hertl, Justin Braun and Tim Heed -- and their dumb gripes about the 'Peg.

According to Spiring, Winnipeg is actually "the second most sunny city in Canada with an annual average of 2,353 hours of sunshine," which ranks just below Calgary. She also conceded while, yes, the temperatures are cold, they're also similar to those in other NHL markets and places that produce NHL talent.

Spiring also offered to warm the San Jose players up with a harsh burn after Sunday's game.

"Given that the Jets beat the Sharks 4-1, I can understand that they don't like Winnipeg. It's never fun to lose."

While that feisty response was pretty great, the best response to the whole ordeal came from Jets head coach Paul Maurice, who spoke to reporters about the great "Does Winnipeg Suck?" debate of 2018 on Tuesday.

A great moment during Paul Maurice's media availability this morning. This was his answer when asked by @WFPJasonBell about the video of San Jose players complaining about #Winnipeg. A fantastic perspective from the coach. pic.twitter.com/Ofxu3yGE7G — Tyler Esquivel (@Mr_Skeyval) January 9, 2018

Maurice found (deadpan) humor in the idea that a hockey player would complain about a hockey city being dark and cold in the winter, but he had a pretty sincere message for those who aren't satisfied with their NHL travel experiences.

"I don't think any coach, any player, trainer, referee should ever complain about a day in the National Hockey League ... We've got nothing to complain about. [It's a] pretty good life. Every day, every city, is a pretty darn good one," said Maurice.

Good on Maurice for having a wise and rational response to this outrageously Canadian issue. Even if Winnipeg is a dark, frozen, internet-less nightmare, I'm sure it's a bit more enjoyable when the Jets are in first place.